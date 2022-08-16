TRANSFERS

Manchester United finally resigned to losing Ronaldo

David Ben
According to multiple reports, the Red Devils hierarchy are finally done playing 'hard to resist' with their Portuguese superstar.

Cristiano Ronaldo is et to be allowed to exit the club this summer according to reports
Cristiano Ronaldo has since expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford this summer following a disappointing campaign last term, which saw United finish sixth in the Premier League.

The 37-year-old striker doesn't buy the idea of finishing the remainder of his career struggling to qualify for Champions League football with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner determined to finish his glittering career on a high.

According to reports, Manchester United are now ready to listen to offers for the wantaway Portuguese.

United coach Erik Ten Hag, had initially stood firm on Ronaldo, insisting he will be staying put, despite a number of clubs being linked with a move.

Erik ten hag slams Ronaldo amid Manchester United exit claims
However, reports say the situation has since changed with United losing their opening two fixtures of the Premier League season in an embarrassing fashion.

Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Sporting Lisbon, Chelsea, and both Milan clubs as well as Napoli and Atletico Madrid, have been linked with a move for Ronaldo, but the deal hasn't materialized at this point.

A move away for Ronaldo could be now be made much easier with United's softened stance on letting the Portugal star leave the club, according to The Athletic.

The report adds that there have been days where Ronaldo sits by himself during lunch at the canteen at their Carrington training ground.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo has also been said to have been disillusioned with the approach implemented by Ten Hag.

Daily Mail also reports that following Man Utd's embarrassing 4-0 loss to Brentford on Saturday, Ronaldo exchanged words with Ten Hag's assistant Steve McClaren.

The exchange allegedly happened after Ronaldo refused to applaud United's travelling fans.

United will certainly sanction the sale of Ronaldo if they can recruit in the forward areas found it difficult to find the right players.

So far the Red Devils have been linked to Mauro Icardi, Alvaro Morata, Raul de Tomas and are reportedly closing in on a deal for Matheus Cunha.

David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports.

