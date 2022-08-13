PREMIER LEAGUE

Manchester United set to complete Adrien Rabiot’s transfer

Fabian Simiyu
Manchester United are close to signing French midfielder Adrien Rabiot after giving up on Frenkie De Jong

Villar Perosa, Italy, 4th August 2022. Adrien Rabiot of Juventus leaves the team bus upon arrival at he stadium for the Pre Season Friendly match at Campo Comunale Gaetano Scirea, Perosa [Photo: Jonathan Moscrop/Sportimage]
Erik Ten Hag has been pushing for Manchester United and the transfer is now in the final stages after United and Juventus agreed on the transfer fee. His transfer has come as a shock to many United fans as they were expecting the club to complete the Frenkie De Jong’s deal from Barcelona.

The Manchester United’s midfield hasn’t been stable for a very long time after Fred and McTominay did not step up despite being pared in nearly all of United’s matches. .

For Ten Hag to be safe, it was evident that he needed to sign a midfielder all along and he has now settled on Rabiot.

READ: Manchester United finally give up on Frenkie de Jong chase

Rabiot played for Manchester City back then and he is now set to join their rivals. United's struggle at the moment is the total opposite of how City was when Rabiot was there. Will his addition to the United squad help resurrect the ‘Red Devils’ or will he flop just like other stars who came to United?

Going by how Rabiot plays, it won’t take long before he fits into the United’s style of play. He makes direct passes to upfront players, an asset Ten Hag would benefit from at the moment. It goes without saying that McTominay’s spot will be in jeopardy with the arrival of Rabiot.

United lost 2-1 in their first match of the campaign and their midfield seemed to be disjointed even after Van de Beek was introduced. Even though United were the favorites on that day, they were bossed around during the whole match as Fred and McTominay looked helpless as they tried to resolve the situation.

With Rabiot, you can always be sure of bossing the midfield most of the time hence giving your attackers an easy time to stay upfront and score goals. His height could be an added advantage to United midfield now that Fred is short and he doesn’t seem to get hold of the air balls.

He is also capable of finessing and we could be seeing curved long-range shots whenever he is on the pitch.

United will be playing Brentford today at the Brentford Community Stadium and the fans will be waiting eagerly to see Ten Hag’s options in the midfield. They of course will be hoping for the best but then the United board needs to step up in the Rabiot deal.

Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

