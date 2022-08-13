Manchester United set to complete Adrien Rabiot’s transfer

The Manchester United’s midfield hasn’t been stable for a very long time after Fred and McTominay did not step up despite being pared in nearly all of United’s matches. .

For Ten Hag to be safe, it was evident that he needed to sign a midfielder all along and he has now settled on Rabiot.

Rabiot played for Manchester City back then and he is now set to join their rivals. United's struggle at the moment is the total opposite of how City was when Rabiot was there. Will his addition to the United squad help resurrect the ‘Red Devils’ or will he flop just like other stars who came to United?

Going by how Rabiot plays, it won’t take long before he fits into the United’s style of play. He makes direct passes to upfront players, an asset Ten Hag would benefit from at the moment. It goes without saying that McTominay’s spot will be in jeopardy with the arrival of Rabiot.

United lost 2-1 in their first match of the campaign and their midfield seemed to be disjointed even after Van de Beek was introduced. Even though United were the favorites on that day, they were bossed around during the whole match as Fred and McTominay looked helpless as they tried to resolve the situation.

With Rabiot, you can always be sure of bossing the midfield most of the time hence giving your attackers an easy time to stay upfront and score goals. His height could be an added advantage to United midfield now that Fred is short and he doesn’t seem to get hold of the air balls.

He is also capable of finessing and we could be seeing curved long-range shots whenever he is on the pitch.