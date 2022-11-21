Why Garnacho is giving United sleepless nights and other highly-rated football stories.

Alejandro Garnacho

Manchester United are ready to offer Alejandro Garnacho a bumper contract deal to keep off the likes of Bayern Munich and Juventus from landing the youngster.

United wants to triple Garnacho's salary by five times what he is earning currently. United see Garnacho in their present and future plans.

Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney attempted to stop the Sun on Sunday from publishing an article about his betting investigation in a bid to save his World Cup place.

He didn't manage to do so and he was omitted from the World Cup squad by England manager, Gareth Southgate. Toney was also charged by the Football Association.

Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies could miss Canada's World Cup opener against Belgium with a hamstring injury he is struggling to recover from.

Davies is a high-profile player who plays for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. It will be a big blow for Canada to miss his services in their opening match.

More developing football stories

Luis Suarez has revealed he has been mentoring Uruguay strike partner Darwin Nunez in a bid to help him settle at Liverpool.

Antonio Conte is keen to use Ivan Perisic's help to persuade close friend Marcelo Brozovic to join Tottenham from Inter Milan on January 2023.