Why Garnacho is giving United sleepless nights and other highly-rated football stories.

Fabian Simiyu
Sports > Football

Alejandro Garnacho, Ivan Toney and Alphonso Davies are among the top trending stories in football today

From left: Alejandro Garnacho, Ivan Toney and Alphonso Davies.

A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.

Manchester United are ready to offer Alejandro Garnacho a bumper contract deal to keep off the likes of Bayern Munich and Juventus from landing the youngster.

Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Manchester United on November 13, 2022.
Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Manchester United on November 13, 2022.

READ: Why Alejandro Garnacho is Manchester United’s next superstar

United wants to triple Garnacho's salary by five times what he is earning currently. United see Garnacho in their present and future plans.

Ivan Toney attempted to stop the Sun on Sunday from publishing an article about his betting investigation in a bid to save his World Cup place.

Ivan Toney of Brentford celebrates after scoring their second goal to make the score 1-2 against Manchester City on November 12, 2022.
Ivan Toney of Brentford celebrates after scoring their second goal to make the score 1-2 against Manchester City on November 12, 2022.

He didn't manage to do so and he was omitted from the World Cup squad by England manager, Gareth Southgate. Toney was also charged by the Football Association.

Alphonso Davies could miss Canada's World Cup opener against Belgium with a hamstring injury he is struggling to recover from.

Canada defender Alphonso Davies arrives during practice ahead of the World Cup in Doha, Qatar on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
Canada defender Alphonso Davies arrives during practice ahead of the World Cup in Doha, Qatar on Saturday, November 19, 2022.

Davies is a high-profile player who plays for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. It will be a big blow for Canada to miss his services in their opening match.

Luis Suarez has revealed he has been mentoring Uruguay strike partner Darwin Nunez in a bid to help him settle at Liverpool.

Antonio Conte is keen to use Ivan Perisic's help to persuade close friend Marcelo Brozovic to join Tottenham from Inter Milan on January 2023.

Roma boss Jose Mourinho is keen to bring Hector Bellerin to Serie A next season with local media reporting a right-back is key among his targets as Rick Karsdorp's future at the club looks bleak.

Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

