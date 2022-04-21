PREMIER LEAGUE

Manchester United star Ronaldo thanks Liverpool fans for special tribute at Anfield

Izuchukwu Akawor
Liverpool fans paid a special tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo and his family at Anfield on Tuesday night.

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has responded to Liverpool fans after they paid a special tribute to him and his family on Tuesday.

Ronaldo was absent as Liverpool thrashed Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield in the Premier League.

The 37-year-old missed the embarrassing defeat after the death of his newborn son on Monday.

However, despite the rivalry between the two teams, Liverpool fans showed class when Anfield paid an emotional tribute to Ronaldo in the seventh minute with a round of applause, while chanting "You'll Never Walk Alone".

The Portuguese player has now responded in glowing terms, thanking the the fans for their "respect and compassion".

"One world... One sport... One global family... Thanks, Anfield," he posted on his official Instagram page.

"Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion."

