Manchester United's Varane ruled out for a month

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane Creator: SEBASTIEN BOZON
Manchester United have revealed Raphael Varane will be ruled out for up to a month after suffering a hamstring injury, adding to the French defender's troubled start at Old Trafford.

Varane was forced off in the first half of United's 2-2 draw at Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old had only just returned to the United side in Saturday's victory at Tottenham after a groin problem sustained in the Nations League final.

Now the World Cup winner faces another spell on the sidelines and will miss Saturday's derby against Manchester City and a host of other key fixtures for club and country.

"The club confirms that Raphael sustained a hamstring injury, which is expected to keep him out of action for around a month," United said in a statement.

"We'd like to wish Raphael all the best as he works on his recovery."

Varane's absence is a major blow for United, who have struggled defensively for much of this season.

United have conceded 13 goals in their last five matches in all competitions and after Varane left the pitch on Tuesday needed a late equaliser from Cristiano Ronaldo to rescue a 2-2 draw against Atalanta that salvaged their chances of qualifying for the Champions League knockout stage.

After the forthcoming international break, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side travel to Watford, Villarreal and Chelsea before the end of November.

