Roberto Mancini made just one change to his starting line-up on Wednesday as Italy look to seal a last-16 place at Euro 2020 with victory against Switzerland in Rome.
Mancini makes one change to Italy team for Switzerland game
Italy take on Switzerland at the Stadio Olimpico
Napoli defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo comes into a back four in place of the injured Alessandro Florenzi who suffered a calf injury in the 3-0 win over Turkey last Friday.
Lazio forward Ciro Immobile once again leads Italy's three-man attack, flanked by wingers Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Berardi.
Sassuolo's Manuel Locatelli starts in midfield alongside Jorginho and Nicolo Barella, with Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti still recovering from a knee injury.
Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic opted for the same starting XI as the team who were held 1-1 by Wales in their opener in Baku.
Captain Granit Xhaka, who has been linked with a move to Roma next season from Arsenal, Atalanta's Remo Freuler and Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri all start in midfield.
Starting line-ups:
Italy (4-3-3)
Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini (capt), Leonardo Spinazzola; Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli; Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne
Coach: Roberto Mancini (ITA)
Switzerland (3-4-1-2)
Yann Sommer; Nico Elvedi, Fabien Schaer, Manuel Akanji; Kevin Mbabu, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka (capt), Ricardo Rodriguez; Xherdan Shaqiri; Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic
Coach: Vladimir Petkovic (SUI)
Referee: Sergei Karasev (RUS)
