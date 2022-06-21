TRANSFERS

Mane in Munich & other times we've seen the soon-to-be Bayern forward in stunning native outfits

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The soon-to-be Bayern Munich forward has regularly, shown his love for turning up at big occasions in his native attires.

PHOTO 1: Sadio Mane at the 2019 CAF Awards, PHOTO 2: Sadio Mane in Munich
PHOTO 1: Sadio Mane at the 2019 CAF Awards, PHOTO 2: Sadio Mane in Munich

Senegalese forward Sadio Mane on Tuesday, arrived in Munich for a medical ahead of his €41 million transfer from Liverpool to Bayern Munich, in a breath-taking 'senator' outfit.

Recommended articles

His arrival was confirmed by Bayern's sporting director: Hasan Salihamidzic, with Liverpool, expected to pay a fixed fee of €32 million for Mane.

An additional €6 million will be paid based on Mane's appearances and, another €3 million, based on individual and team successes.

ALSO READ: 6 Africans who could be considered for CAF Men's Player of the Year award

Pulse Sports launches #PulseSPORTS30: The Full List

Sadio Mane is a good signing for Bayern Munich but he CANNOT replace Lewandowski

In contrast to a three-piece suit or sportswear, which most footballers wear to their medicals, the Senegalese captain and AFCON winner was pictured wearing a stunning native attire.

Sadio Mane has regularly, shown his love for turning up at big occasions in his native attires
Sadio Mane has regularly, shown his love for turning up at big occasions in his native attires Pulse Nigeria

The 30-year-old was donned in a beautiful-looking navy blue African senator outfit, with a dashing embroidery along the neckline.

Mane has regularly, shown his love for turning up at big occasions in his native attires.

At the 2019 CAF Awards, the current African footballer of the Year ditched the regular three-piece and a black tie.

Sadio Mane at the CAF Awards in 2019
Sadio Mane at the CAF Awards in 2019 AFP

He opted for another stunning outfit - a knee-length all-black native wear, with subtle colourful designs at the collar area.

In 2018, Mane and his Senegalese teammates also made headlines as they arrived in Russia for the World Cup 2018 all dressed in native attires.

Senegalese Players Arrive Russia In Native Attires
Senegalese Players Arrive Russia In Native Attires pulse senegal

Ahead of the 2021 AFCON, Mane and his teammates again, arrived host country, Cameroon in another native outfit. This time, it was an all-white senator wear - almost similar to their 2018 World Cup arrival outfits.

The attacker's presence at Allianz Arena has been rumoured for weeks, with Bayern Munich being extensively linked with him.

He indicated before the Champions League final that he would be announcing his future after six years at Anfield.

After Liverpool's Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in May, the 30-year-old told the club of his wish to go.

Bayern Munich were the early favourites to sign the attacker since the German club needed to invest in their front line after losing star striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona's attempt to sign him.

During his time with the Reds, he won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, UEFA Super Cup, and Club World Cup.

Sadio Mane
Sadio Mane pulse senegal

In his six-year at Anfield, Mane appeared in 269 games for Liverpool and scored 120 goals.

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • PHOTO 1: Sadio Mane at the 2019 CAF Awards, PHOTO 2: Sadio Mane in Munich

    Mane in Munich & other times we've seen the soon-to-be Bayern forward in stunning native outfits

  • Samuel-Etoo has pleaded guilty to charges of tax fraud

    Samuel Eto'o pleads guilty to ₦1.6 billion tax fraud in Spain

  • El Clasico rivals Dani Alves and Marcelo could be teammates at Real Valladolid next season

    Dani Alves and Marcelo both targeted by La Liga returnees

Recommended articles

Cristiano Ronaldo's body guard crashes 2 billion naira Bugatti

Cristiano Ronaldo's body guard crashes 2 billion naira Bugatti

Mane in Munich & other times we've seen the soon-to-be Bayern forward in stunning native outfits

Mane in Munich & other times we've seen the soon-to-be Bayern forward in stunning native outfits

Kenyan tea makes me feel right at home - WRC driver Craig Breen

Kenyan tea makes me feel right at home - WRC driver Craig Breen

Naomi Osaka signs exciting Australian star Nick Kyrgios to her new agency

Naomi Osaka signs exciting Australian star Nick Kyrgios to her new agency

Mercedes boss Wolff declares Porpoising issue resolved

Mercedes boss Wolff declares Porpoising issue resolved

'I don’t think his heart is fully in the game anymore'- Undefeated British fighter thinks Joshua is past his best

'I don’t think his heart is fully in the game anymore'- Undefeated British fighter thinks Joshua is past his best

Trending

TRANSFERS

Top 5 most expensive transfers in the top five leagues

empty
SPORTS GIST

UFC Champion Kamaru Usman teams up with Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos [Photos/Video]

Kamaru Usman teams up with Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos
TRANSFERS

Dani Alves and Marcelo both targeted by La Liga returnees

El Clasico rivals Dani Alves and Marcelo could be teammates at Real Valladolid next season

Samuel Eto'o pleads guilty to ₦1.6 billion tax fraud in Spain

Samuel-Etoo has pleaded guilty to charges of tax fraud
PREMIER LEAGUE

' He will write his own story'- Luis Suarez tips Darwin Nunez to succeed at Anfield

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez has tipped Darwin Nunez to succeed at Anfield
TRANSFERS

Pulse of the Day: Arsenal and Man United fans set to clash heads, Haller, Moriba on the move?

L-R: Sebastien Haller, Ilaix Moriba and Lisandro Martinez.
F1

Lewis Hamilton praises Mercedes team and much maligned W13

Sir Lewis Hamilton is happy with his 3rd place finish in Montreal
F1

Mercedes boss Wolff declares Porpoising issue resolved

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff thinks the issues around the W13 have been resolved