January deadline day transfer winners & losers list

Fabian Simiyu
Enzo, Sabitzer, and Jorginho all transferred to new clubs on deadline day

From left: Marcel Sabitzer, Hakim Ziyech and Enzo Fernandez
The January transfer window was officially closed yesterday and there are some players who managed to move to their dream teams while others failed to secure moves in the final hours of the window.

A lot has been said about how teams splashed money to sign players and here is a list of some players who made it to new teams in the dying hours of the transfer window.

Marcel Sabitzer had fallen down the pecking order at Bayern Munich and he really needed more playing time elsewhere.

It would be fair enough to say God was on Sabitzer's side after Manchester United came calling for his services.

Christian Eriksen of United picked up an injury recently and they needed a short-term replacement for him as he nurses his broken ankle.

Sabitzer didn't hesitate when United approached and he is now a Red Devil after passing the Medical tests at Carrington.

United will face Nottingham Forest in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup today and it is likely that Sabitzer will be introduced to the club's fans during the match.

Chelsea managed to convince Benfica for the services of Enzo Fernandez after a whole month of bidding and negotiating for his price tag.

Enzo to Chelsea seemed unrealistic until sports journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted about the done deal between the two clubs.

Enzo Fernandez of Argentina on December 18, 2022.
Enzo Fernandez of Argentina on December 18, 2022. AFP

READ: Chelsea are ready to pay £115m for Enzo Fernandez but is it a good idea?

In return, Chelsea had to cough $131.8 million ( Sh16.4 billion), an amount which is so unrealistic even though he had a high release clause.

The deal came as a surprise since Benfica were reluctant to sell Enzo for they wanted him for their future gains.

Hakim Ziyech of Chelsea must be a very devastated player after his move to PSG failed in the last minutes of the window.

All was set and even the PSG fans had already started printing jerseys with Ziyech's name on the back.

Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech during FA Cup Final between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on May 14, 2022.
Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech during FA Cup Final between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on May 14, 2022. AFP

READ: From grass to grace- The humbling story of Hakim Ziyech

Ziyech has had a difficult time and he really needed a breather by joining another team that was willing to sign him.

Rumors have it that Chelsea delayed handing in the paper works and that is why the deal failed to go through.

