January deadline day transfer winners & losers list

A lot has been said about how teams splashed money to sign players and here is a list of some players who made it to new teams in the dying hours of the transfer window.

Winners

Marcel Sabitzer

Marcel Sabitzer had fallen down the pecking order at Bayern Munich and he really needed more playing time elsewhere.

It would be fair enough to say God was on Sabitzer's side after Manchester United came calling for his services.

Christian Eriksen of United picked up an injury recently and they needed a short-term replacement for him as he nurses his broken ankle.

Sabitzer didn't hesitate when United approached and he is now a Red Devil after passing the Medical tests at Carrington.

United will face Nottingham Forest in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup today and it is likely that Sabitzer will be introduced to the club's fans during the match.

Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea managed to convince Benfica for the services of Enzo Fernandez after a whole month of bidding and negotiating for his price tag.

Enzo to Chelsea seemed unrealistic until sports journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted about the done deal between the two clubs.

AFP

In return, Chelsea had to cough $131.8 million ( Sh16.4 billion), an amount which is so unrealistic even though he had a high release clause.

The deal came as a surprise since Benfica were reluctant to sell Enzo for they wanted him for their future gains.

Losers

Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech of Chelsea must be a very devastated player after his move to PSG failed in the last minutes of the window.

All was set and even the PSG fans had already started printing jerseys with Ziyech's name on the back.

AFP

Ziyech has had a difficult time and he really needed a breather by joining another team that was willing to sign him.