Bielsa slaps Everton with a tough demand amid takeover rumours

Fabian Simiyu
Marcelo Bielsa wants to take over as Everton's manager

Marcelo Bielsa
Marcelo Bielsa

Everton has lined up Marcelo Bielsa to take over as the new Everton manager after sacking Frank Lampard over poor results.

Bielsa is an advanced Argentine coach who helped resurrect Leeds United back into the Premier League in 2019.

The Argentine coach however wants Everton to finalise and assure him of some key issues of the projects that he wants to take over.

Marcelo Bielsa has been out of a job since February 2022
Marcelo Bielsa has been out of a job since February 2022 AFP

READ: Struggling Leeds sack manager Marcelo Bielsa

To start with, Bielsa wants Everton to sign at least three new players since he thinks the club has a bunch of slow players at the moment.

The demand is a tough one for the club considering the January 2023 transfer period will end in five days' time.

Negotiating for new players is not easy, especially at the moment when Everton is relegation bound after having a poor start in the league.

Bielsa also wants to be handed total control over the Everton squad which means that he will be the one to decide which players can join or leave the club.

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin on October 22, 2022.
Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin on October 22, 2022. AFP

This is more of a sporting director's job but Bielsa would like to multi-task as he seeks to bring Everton back to life.

The Argentine said the squad needs open heart surgery which means that the club is in danger of dropping into the Championship if nothing is done immediately.

Everton's majority owner Farhad Moshiri is also looking at other options in case Bielsa doesn't loosen his demands.

For instance, the club is in contact with former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Santos who proved he is capable of managing in the top tier after winning multiple games with the Wolves team.

Fabian Simiyu
