Real Madrid star Asensio furious after snub by Carlo Ancelotti

Fabian Simiyu
The winger and attacking midfielder was ignored by coach Carlo Ancelotti despite being asked to warm up

L'attaquant du Réal Madrid Marco Asension intéresse deux clubs anglais

Real Madrid are the league leaders in La Liga after thrashing RCD Mallorca 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu to go back to their rightful position.

Madrid have brought in significant signings for this season which has resulted in competition for various roles. For instance, there have been key players on the bench week in week out.

Marco Asensio was furious at Carlo Ancelotti after it became clear that he wasn’t going to feature in the Mallorca game. Times are changing and he could be nearing the end of his Madrid career despite being a prolific player.

Marco Asensio AFP

Asensio had been asked to warm up by Carlo, only for him to be ignored at the end of it all. He looked dejected as he kicked the cool box, threw his bib away and tossed his bottled angrily and made his way back to his seat.

It is always frustrating when a player of his calibre ends up on the bench and it was no news to Carlo Ancelotti after seeing Asensio’s reaction.

Asensio’s angry for not playing? I agree with him, so I will keep it in mind,” Ancelotti stated after the Mallorca match.

Marco Asensio looks set to make his first competitive start for Spain after a stellar opening to the season in which he has scored four goals in five games for Real Madrid AFP

Marco Asensio came into limelight in the 2016/17 Champions League season after netting three goals for Madrid in that year’s campaign.

He also netted a total of 10 goals in the 2021/22 La Liga campaign and it was one of his highest ever tallies in a single season.

When you have a closer look at his stats, they seem to be good but then you always need to be extra if you are to fit in Ancelotti’s squad in every game week.

Asensio can play as a winger or attacking midfielder, which are the two key positions that have always defined Madrid’s fate in this Ancelotti era.

Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga are quicker compared to Asensio, no wonder they have been playing before him.

Vinicius and Rodrygo embrace. Pulse Nigeria

With such pacy players in the lineup, it’s always easy to outsmart your opponents in midfield and put the game to bed. This has been Ancelotti’s style of play and he has won many games with this tactic.

For Asensio, it’s never too late to prove to the gaffer that he can still be an asset. It is always not about the pace but how you pass the ball and how you read the game.

