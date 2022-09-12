Real Madrid star Asensio furious after snub by Carlo Ancelotti

Madrid have brought in significant signings for this season which has resulted in competition for various roles. For instance, there have been key players on the bench week in week out.

Marco Asensio was furious at Carlo Ancelotti after it became clear that he wasn’t going to feature in the Mallorca game. Times are changing and he could be nearing the end of his Madrid career despite being a prolific player.

AFP

Asensio had been asked to warm up by Carlo, only for him to be ignored at the end of it all. He looked dejected as he kicked the cool box, threw his bib away and tossed his bottled angrily and made his way back to his seat.

It is always frustrating when a player of his calibre ends up on the bench and it was no news to Carlo Ancelotti after seeing Asensio’s reaction.

“Asensio’s angry for not playing? I agree with him, so I will keep it in mind,” Ancelotti stated after the Mallorca match.

AFP

Marco Asensio came into limelight in the 2016/17 Champions League season after netting three goals for Madrid in that year’s campaign.

He also netted a total of 10 goals in the 2021/22 La Liga campaign and it was one of his highest ever tallies in a single season.

When you have a closer look at his stats, they seem to be good but then you always need to be extra if you are to fit in Ancelotti’s squad in every game week.

Asensio can play as a winger or attacking midfielder, which are the two key positions that have always defined Madrid’s fate in this Ancelotti era.

Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga are quicker compared to Asensio, no wonder they have been playing before him.

Pulse Nigeria

With such pacy players in the lineup, it’s always easy to outsmart your opponents in midfield and put the game to bed. This has been Ancelotti’s style of play and he has won many games with this tactic.