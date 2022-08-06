Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso is finally set for a return to his home country this summer following the Blues' signing of Marc Cucurella from Brighton.
Alonso bids Chelsea teammates 'goodbye' following Cucurella arrival
Marcos Alonso has reportedly told his Chelsea teammates farewell amid his potential move to FC Barcelona this summer
Cucurella sealed a £62million move from the Amex to Stamford Bridge this week after fending off competition from Manchester City.
Cucurella's arrival further increased speculation over Alonso's future at Stamford Bridge.
Thomas Tuchel now has both Cucurella and Ben Chilwell to choose from at left-back as well as Emerson - leaving Alonso down in the pecking order.
Marcos Alonso set for Barcelona move this summer
Alonso is reported to have already said his goodbyes at Chelsea's Cobham training ground this week as per Daily Mail.
Alonso has reportedly agreed personal terms with Barcelona, earlier this year and already has a two-year deal in place should he complete the switch this summer.
However, Barcelona were warned by La Liga on Friday that they will not be allowed to register any of their new signings until the club makes sales this summer.
Barcelona are understood to be still £126m short of the desired figure to meet La Liga's financial fair play guidelines.
Barcelona president Laporta insists that players must still lower their salaries, and admitted the club would be open to offloading some of their stars including Frenkie de Jong with Chelsea and Manchester United currently hot on the Dutch midfielder's heels.
