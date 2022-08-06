TRANSFERS

Alonso bids Chelsea teammates 'goodbye' following Cucurella arrival

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Marcos Alonso has reportedly told his Chelsea teammates farewell amid his potential move to FC Barcelona this summer

Marcos Alonso has his sights on a move to Barcelona from Chelsea this summer
Marcos Alonso has his sights on a move to Barcelona from Chelsea this summer

Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso is finally set for a return to his home country this summer following the Blues' signing of Marc Cucurella from Brighton.

inRead

Cucurella sealed a £62million move from the Amex to Stamford Bridge this week after fending off competition from Manchester City.

Cucurella's arrival further increased speculation over Alonso's future at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel now has both Cucurella and Ben Chilwell to choose from at left-back as well as Emerson - leaving Alonso down in the pecking order.

Chelsea signed former Barcelona player Marc Cucurella from Brighton Hove Albion for 50 million pounds
Chelsea signed former Barcelona player Marc Cucurella from Brighton Hove Albion for 50 million pounds Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: 'Wrong Move' - Chelsea fans kick against 'ridiculous' £45m move for academy graduate Ake

Forget Haaland, Cucurella and Phillips will be the most important signings for Manchester City

What teams will make the 2022/23 Premier League top 4?

Alonso is reported to have already said his goodbyes at Chelsea's Cobham training ground this week as per Daily Mail.

Alonso has reportedly agreed personal terms with Barcelona, earlier this year and already has a two-year deal in place should he complete the switch this summer.

Marcos Alonso of Chelsea during the friendly match between Udinese and Chelsea at Dacia Arana in Udine (Italy) on July 29th, 2022
Marcos Alonso of Chelsea during the friendly match between Udinese and Chelsea at Dacia Arana in Udine (Italy) on July 29th, 2022 AFP

However, Barcelona were warned by La Liga on Friday that they will not be allowed to register any of their new signings until the club makes sales this summer.

Barcelona are understood to be still £126m short of the desired figure to meet La Liga's financial fair play guidelines.

Barcelona president Laporta insists that players must still lower their salaries, and admitted the club would be open to offloading some of their stars including Frenkie de Jong with Chelsea and Manchester United currently hot on the Dutch midfielder's heels.

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Jurgen Klopp berates Liverpool stars following draw at Fulham

    'The pitch was dry' - Angry Klopp blames Fulham's stadium following Liverpool draw

  • Marcos Alonso has his sights on a move to Barcelona from Chelsea this summer

    Alonso bids Chelsea teammates 'goodbye' following Cucurella arrival

  • Reactions as Liverpool drop points against Fulham.

    'Van Dijk stinks' - Reactions as Liverpool drop points against Fulham

Recommended articles

'The pitch was dry' - Angry Klopp blames Fulham's stadium following Liverpool draw

'The pitch was dry' - Angry Klopp blames Fulham's stadium following Liverpool draw

Alonso bids Chelsea teammates 'goodbye' following Cucurella arrival

Alonso bids Chelsea teammates 'goodbye' following Cucurella arrival

'Van Dijk stinks' - Reactions as Liverpool drop points against Fulham

'Van Dijk stinks' - Reactions as Liverpool drop points against Fulham

Nunez and Salah on target but Liverpool drop points against Fulham

Nunez and Salah on target but Liverpool drop points against Fulham

Over 600 managers sell Jesus on FPL after clean sheet against Eagles

Over 600 managers sell Jesus on FPL after clean sheet against Eagles

Marcos Alonso on Barcelona’s radar after Azpilicueta blow

Marcos Alonso on Barcelona’s radar after Azpilicueta blow

Trending

Faith Cherotich stormed to victory in the 3,000m steeplechase race at the ongoing World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia on Friday
WJC22

Cherotich stuns the world by leading 3,000m SC from start to finish

Premier League 2022/23 week 1 preview and predictions
BETTING

How to make cool cash from the 2022/23 Premier League opening weekend

Arsenal defeated Crystal Palace in the first game of the 2022/23 Premier League season
PREMIER LEAGUE

Arsenal defeat Crystal Palace to seal first win of the season, Martinelli scores first goal

Gini Wijnaldum unveiled by AS Roma in a swimming pool

Unveiling or baptism? Roma announces signing of Wijnaldum in swimming pool

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 30: Team Kenya applaud fans after the Women's Hockey Pool B match between Australia and Kenya on day two of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at University of Birmingham Hockey & Squash Centre on July 30, 2022 on the Birmingham, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)
BIRMINGHAM22

Hockey team celebrate as they finish ninth in Commonwealth Games

Arsenal fans react to their Premier League win against Crystal Palace (1)

'Top of the league'- Arsenal fans celebrate the win over Palace as rival fans bash Jesus

SportyBet offers odds on the Premier League 2022/23 golden boot
BETTING

Who will be the top scorer for the 2022/23 Premier League season?

Gabriel Jesus looking at his disappointed 76.9% owners.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Over 600 managers sell Jesus on FPL after clean sheet against Eagles