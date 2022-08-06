Alonso bids Chelsea teammates 'goodbye' following Cucurella arrival

Cucurella sealed a £62million move from the Amex to Stamford Bridge this week after fending off competition from Manchester City.

Cucurella's arrival further increased speculation over Alonso's future at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel now has both Cucurella and Ben Chilwell to choose from at left-back as well as Emerson - leaving Alonso down in the pecking order.

Marcos Alonso set for Barcelona move this summer

Alonso is reported to have already said his goodbyes at Chelsea's Cobham training ground this week as per Daily Mail.

Alonso has reportedly agreed personal terms with Barcelona, earlier this year and already has a two-year deal in place should he complete the switch this summer.

However, Barcelona were warned by La Liga on Friday that they will not be allowed to register any of their new signings until the club makes sales this summer.

Barcelona are understood to be still £126m short of the desired figure to meet La Liga's financial fair play guidelines.