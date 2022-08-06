Marcos Alonso on Barcelona’s radar after Azpilicueta blow

Many Chelsea fans agree that his contract extension serves Barcelona right after the Spanish giant hijacked two Chelsea deals during this transfer period.

Barcelona have, however, switched their attention to Alonso who plays for Chelsea as a left-back. Barcelona is a true definition of never giving up and if plan A fails then there is always plan B.

It has been a busy window for Barcelona as they are trying to bolster their team after having a nightmare of a season last season. It takes a lot for one to turn down Barcelona especially at the moment now that things are moving swiftly football wise under Xavi.

AFP

It has been a nightmare for Barcelona financially ever since Covid struck as they have been struggling to pay their players. One thing about the Spanish giants that has caught nearly everyone’s attention is how they are many to sign many players yet they have finance issues at the moment.

Will Alonso turn down their offer or will he join them?

Alonso’s profile says it all as he seem to fit in Xavi’s system. With Ben Chilwell coming back from injury, it only means that Alonso’s spot is in jeopardy.

Chelsea have also completed the medical tests for Brighton and Hove Albion’s left back Marc Cucurella who will be joining them in the days to come. This could be the perfect time for Alonso to make the move rather than staying and fighting for the spot.

A move to Barcelona will guarantee him more minutes in the tank every game week and who knows what might happen with the World Cup just few months away. With Barcelona rebuilding their team at the moment, it will also be the perfect time for him to help the Catalonia based club to regain the glory days after performing dismally recently.

He will also have the advantage of playing in his home country, a privilege only few players get to enjoy. Alonso will undoubtedly perform at Barcelona if the transfer will be successful and he could be the remaining piece that Xavi is looking for. .