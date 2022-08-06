TRANSFERS

Marcos Alonso on Barcelona’s radar after Azpilicueta blow

Authors:

Fabian Simiyu Pulse Contributor
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Tit-for-tat is fair game, they say

Marcos Alonso of Chelsea during the friendly match between Udinese and Chelsea at Dacia Arana in Udine (Italy) on July 29th, 2022
Marcos Alonso of Chelsea during the friendly match between Udinese and Chelsea at Dacia Arana in Udine (Italy) on July 29th, 2022

Chelsea Spaniard skipper Azpilicueta has extended his contract for two more years until June 2024 months after being linked with a move to Barcelona.

inRead

Many Chelsea fans agree that his contract extension serves Barcelona right after the Spanish giant hijacked two Chelsea deals during this transfer period.

Barcelona have, however, switched their attention to Alonso who plays for Chelsea as a left-back. Barcelona is a true definition of never giving up and if plan A fails then there is always plan B.

It has been a busy window for Barcelona as they are trying to bolster their team after having a nightmare of a season last season. It takes a lot for one to turn down Barcelona especially at the moment now that things are moving swiftly football wise under Xavi.

Marcos Alonso of Chelsea during the friendly match between Udinese and Chelsea at Dacia Arana in Udine (Italy) on July 29th, 2022
Marcos Alonso of Chelsea during the friendly match between Udinese and Chelsea at Dacia Arana in Udine (Italy) on July 29th, 2022 AFP

READ: Why everyone is talking about this 21-year-old Arsenal superstar

It has been a nightmare for Barcelona financially ever since Covid struck as they have been struggling to pay their players. One thing about the Spanish giants that has caught nearly everyone’s attention is how they are many to sign many players yet they have finance issues at the moment.

Alonso’s profile says it all as he seem to fit in Xavi’s system. With Ben Chilwell coming back from injury, it only means that Alonso’s spot is in jeopardy.

Chelsea have also completed the medical tests for Brighton and Hove Albion’s left back Marc Cucurella who will be joining them in the days to come. This could be the perfect time for Alonso to make the move rather than staying and fighting for the spot.

A move to Barcelona will guarantee him more minutes in the tank every game week and who knows what might happen with the World Cup just few months away. With Barcelona rebuilding their team at the moment, it will also be the perfect time for him to help the Catalonia based club to regain the glory days after performing dismally recently.

He will also have the advantage of playing in his home country, a privilege only few players get to enjoy. Alonso will undoubtedly perform at Barcelona if the transfer will be successful and he could be the remaining piece that Xavi is looking for. .

All in all, it will be upon Alonso himself to decide his future and I hope he will make a wise decision.

Authors:

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people. Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf

More from category

  • Gabriel Jesus looking at his disappointed 76.9% owners.

    Over 600 managers sell Jesus on FPL after clean sheet against Eagles

  • Marcos Alonso of Chelsea during the friendly match between Udinese and Chelsea at Dacia Arana in Udine (Italy) on July 29th, 2022

    Marcos Alonso on Barcelona’s radar after Azpilicueta blow

  • William Saliba looks as calm as ever under heavy pressure.

    Why everyone is talking about this 21-year-old Arsenal superstar

Recommended articles

Over 600 managers sell Jesus on FPL after clean sheet against Eagles

Over 600 managers sell Jesus on FPL after clean sheet against Eagles

Marcos Alonso on Barcelona’s radar after Azpilicueta blow

Marcos Alonso on Barcelona’s radar after Azpilicueta blow

Why everyone is talking about this 21-year-old Arsenal superstar

Why everyone is talking about this 21-year-old Arsenal superstar

Why Arteta is disappointed with Arsenal's win at Crystal Palace

Why Arteta is disappointed with Arsenal's win at Crystal Palace

Top 10 highest-paid Premier League players

Top 10 highest-paid Premier League players

'Top of the league'- Arsenal fans celebrate the win over Palace as rival fans bash Jesus

'Top of the league'- Arsenal fans celebrate the win over Palace as rival fans bash Jesus

Trending

Faith Cherotich stormed to victory in the 3,000m steeplechase race at the ongoing World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia on Friday
WJC22

Cherotich stuns the world by leading 3,000m SC from start to finish

Premier League 2022/23 week 1 preview and predictions
BETTING

How to make cool cash from the 2022/23 Premier League opening weekend

Arsenal defeated Crystal Palace in the first game of the 2022/23 Premier League season
PREMIER LEAGUE

Arsenal defeat Crystal Palace to seal first win of the season, Martinelli scores first goal

Gini Wijnaldum unveiled by AS Roma in a swimming pool

Unveiling or baptism? Roma announces signing of Wijnaldum in swimming pool

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 30: Team Kenya applaud fans after the Women's Hockey Pool B match between Australia and Kenya on day two of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at University of Birmingham Hockey & Squash Centre on July 30, 2022 on the Birmingham, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)
BIRMINGHAM22

Hockey team celebrate as they finish ninth in Commonwealth Games

Arsenal fans react to their Premier League win against Crystal Palace (1)

'Top of the league'- Arsenal fans celebrate the win over Palace as rival fans bash Jesus

SportyBet offers odds on the Premier League 2022/23 golden boot
BETTING

Who will be the top scorer for the 2022/23 Premier League season?

Mohamed Salah
FPL

Mo Salah and four other must haves ahead of the deadline