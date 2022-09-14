Marcus Edwards, remember the name!

The ‘mini-Messi’ left Spurs for Sporting CP under Mauricio Pochettino and they might be regretting it since he has been rising to the occasion game after game.

His form and technique show the qualities that give him an edge as an athlete. He gave Spurs defenders a nightmare during the match on Tuesday night.

At the time when he was leaving Tottenham for Sporting, it was evident that the future was bright and it takes one to have a lot of courage to move from England to Portugal to breathe some new life into your career.

At 23 years of age, Edwards did the unthinkable in the Spurs match hence leaving some pundits guessing if he will be called up to the England squad. It seems premature to draw conclusions after one match but such performances need to be rewarded.

Edwards was asked if he was thinking about being called up by Gareth Southgate and his words indicate he's dreaming big.

“I couldn’t be happier. I don’t think about that (England) but of course, it would be nice,” he stated.

Although Edwards didn’t score in Tuesday’s match, his contribution throughout the game is what amazed people, leading to a standing ovation when he was substituted in the 90th minute.

Arthur Gomes scored the second goal at stoppage time after replacing Edwards and he couldn’t be happier as it was his European debut.

After the match, Conte was bashed for sticking with Son Heung-min yet he could have brought in another player. Son is yet to score after being goalless in several games despite being a starter for Tottenham.

For Edwards, he only needs to work smart if he is to break through into the England squad. There are many quality players in the squad already but he can still make it to represent his country.