'Holland thrashes Senegal'- World Cup hits and misses

England beat Iran 6-2 in their first match of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar to mark their first win in a competitive match after being relegated from the UEFA Nations League.
Gareth Southgate started Harry Maguire in his back four and he paid him back by providing an assist.
Maguire assists
Gareth Southgate fielded Harry Maguire despite the Manchester United skipper being subjected to pressure for underperforming recently in the Premier League.
Maguire repaid Southgate's faith in him by assisting England's second goal against Iran in the 43rd minute which saw Arsenal's Bukayo Saka score.
Bad day in the office for Senegal
Senegal are without their star man Sadio Mane in Qatar after undergoing surgery. Senegal have lost their first match of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after giving in to Holland's pressure.
Senegal created several chances but they just didn't capitalize on them. Holland didn't spare Senegal as they beat the African giants by two goals to nil. Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen were on target for the Netherlands.
Bukayo Saka scores for England
Bukayo Saka is proving to be a thorn in the flesh for his opponents after netting twice against Iran in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund and Marcus Rashford of Manchester United were on target for England also as Southgate's men thrashed Iran 6-2.
Southgate is turning his critics into his friends after the Iran win. He was under pressure to win today's match considering England were relegated from the UEFA Nations League under his watch.
