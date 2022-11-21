QATAR 2022

'Holland thrashes Senegal'- World Cup hits and misses

Fabian Simiyu
Gareth Southgate started Harry Maguire in his back four and he paid him back by providing an assist.

Kalidou Koulibaly of Senegal during the Group A match between Senegal and the Netherlands at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on November 21, 2022.

England beat Iran 6-2 in their first match of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar to mark their first win in a competitive match after being relegated from the UEFA Nations League.

Gareth Southgate fielded Harry Maguire despite the Manchester United skipper being subjected to pressure for underperforming recently in the Premier League.

Harry Maguire heads a ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B soccer match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. AFP

Maguire repaid Southgate's faith in him by assisting England's second goal against Iran in the 43rd minute which saw Arsenal's Bukayo Saka score.

Senegal are without their star man Sadio Mane in Qatar after undergoing surgery. Senegal have lost their first match of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after giving in to Holland's pressure.

(L-R), Kalidou Koulibaly of Senegal and Steven Bergwijn of Netherlands during the game Senegal vs Netherlands, corresponding to Group A of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on November 21, 2022. AFP

Senegal created several chances but they just didn't capitalize on them. Holland didn't spare Senegal as they beat the African giants by two goals to nil. Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen were on target for the Netherlands.

Bukayo Saka is proving to be a thorn in the flesh for his opponents after netting twice against Iran in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Bukayo Saka (R) of England scores during the Group B match between England and Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on November 21, 2022. AFP

Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund and Marcus Rashford of Manchester United were on target for England also as Southgate's men thrashed Iran 6-2.

Southgate is turning his critics into his friends after the Iran win. He was under pressure to win today's match considering England were relegated from the UEFA Nations League under his watch.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

