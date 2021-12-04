RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Marseille stunned by in-form Brest

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Brest came from behind to beat Marseille and claim a sixth straight Ligue 1 win

Brest came from behind to beat Marseille and claim a sixth straight Ligue 1 win Creator: Christophe SIMON
Brest came from behind to beat Marseille and claim a sixth straight Ligue 1 win Creator: Christophe SIMON

Marseille missed the chance to cement their grip on second place in the Ligue 1 table on Saturday as Jorge Sampaoli's side threw away the lead to lose 2-1 at home to a Brest team on a record winning run.

Recommended articles

Brazilian international Gerson gave Marseille a first-half lead at the Velodrome with his second goal in as many games after playing a one-two with captain Dimitri Payet.

However, Brest drew level early in the second half as Romain Faivre scored a penalty awarded for a handball by Boubacar Kamara.

Franck Honorat then crashed a superb winner in off the underside of the crossbar as the side from Brittany made it six successive league wins, the best run in their history in the top flight.

They are up to sixth, while Marseille remain second, 12 points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain who are in action later on Saturday at Lens.

Kylian Mbappe could be rested for a PSG side already missing the injured Neymar, but Lionel Messi -- who won the Ballon d'Or for the seventh time on Monday -- should start.

Marseille could drop down the table depending on results elsewhere this weekend, with Rennes and Nice both sitting within two points of the former Champions League winners.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Man City, Liverpool leapfrog Chelsea at top of Premier League

Man City, Liverpool leapfrog Chelsea at top of Premier League

Silva shines as Man City stroll to top spot in Premier League

Silva shines as Man City stroll to top spot in Premier League

Union lose 11 players due to Covid-19 on eve of MLS semi

Union lose 11 players due to Covid-19 on eve of MLS semi

AC Milan move top of Serie A, Inter see off Roma

AC Milan move top of Serie A, Inter see off Roma

Rangers maintain perfect record under Van Bronckhorst

Rangers maintain perfect record under Van Bronckhorst

Barca suffer first defeat under Xavi as Betis snatch victory

Barca suffer first defeat under Xavi as Betis snatch victory

Marseille stunned by in-form Brest

Marseille stunned by in-form Brest

Schick grabs four goals as Leverkusen put seven past Fuerth

Schick grabs four goals as Leverkusen put seven past Fuerth

Klopp hails 'legend' Origi after taming Wolves to take Liverpool top

Klopp hails 'legend' Origi after taming Wolves to take Liverpool top

Trending

Belenenses against Benfica ended early after hosts start with nine players

Belenenses started with nine players against Benfica on Saturday Creator: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA

England women rewrite record books in 20-0 thrashing of Latvia

Ellen White became England women's all-time record goalscorer on Tuesday Creator: FRANCK FIFE

Man Utd unveils new interim manager

Ralf Rangnick

Lewandowski tipped for Ballon d'Or as Messi eyes seventh prize

Robert Lewandowski broke the late Gerd Mueller's long-standing record with 41 goals in the Bundesliga last season Creator: Christof STACHE