Martens double sends Barcelona to Women's Champions League final

Barcelona, the 2019 runners-up, will play Chelsea or Bayern Munich for the title in Gothenburg on May 16 after going through 3-2 on aggregate. It is the first final without a French team since 2014.

After a 1-1 draw in France last weekend, Dutch winger Martens put Barcelona in front on eight minutes at the Johan Cruyff Stadium with a superb curling strike.

She then ghosted in at the far post to double Barcelona's advantage on the half-hour, tapping in a cross from Caroline Graham Hansen.

PSG, who ended Lyon's five-year reign in the quarter-finals, soon pulled a goal back when Marie-Antoinette Katoto prodded in after a goalmouth scramble from a corner.