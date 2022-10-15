BREAKING

Mason Greenwood CHARGED with attempted rape and assault

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has officially been charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling behaviour and assault.

The 21-year-old was arrested in January over allegations relating to his girlfriend, Harriet Robson.

He was arrested again on Saturday in Trafford for allegedly breaching his bail, which was extended in June.

Prosecutors said the charges all related to the same female complainant.

The Manchester United forward is due at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The English international who has made one appearance for the Three Lions, has not played or trained with Manchester United since his arrest.

According to a report from the BBC, Janet Potter, from Crown Prosecution Service North West, said they had authorized Greater Manchester Police to charge Mr Greenwood with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

She said the decision was made after specialist rape prosecutors reviewed of a file of evidence from police.4

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial," she added.

"It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice those proceedings." a statement read.

On Saturday, the Manchester United forward had been re-arrested on suspicion of contacting his alleged victim in a breach of those conditions.

According to a report from The Sun on Saturday, Greenwood was being quizzed by cops after officers swooped on his £15,000-a-month mansion this morning.

The striker has since been waiting to discover his fate since he was first arrested in January this year.

The English international spent three nights in custody after he was arrested at his rented home in Bowdon, Greater Manchester.

The 21-year-old striker was accused by his ex-girlfriend Harriet Robson of rape and sexual assault which left her bruised and bloodied in a viral video she released on her social media.

Greenwood was bailed on February 2 and has been keeping a relatively low profile since.

He was originally due to answer his bail on April 30, but the decision was pushed back after a court hearing in June.

The English striker still remains suspended by Man United but still receives his £75,000-a-week salary pending the recent developments.

The club were previously forced to release a statement confirming there has been no change to Greenwood’s status after rumors of his return to first-team training emerged on social media.

