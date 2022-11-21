Mason Greenwood's case pushed to next year

The 21-year-old Manchester United player is being charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault.

Greenwood appeared at the Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester for a hearing on wearing a black suit, black tie and white shirt today November 21, 2022.

Greenwood's parents were present at the hearing although they didn't with the forward only being asked to confirm his name when he appeared before the prosecutor.

The United forward has been granted bail by Judge Maurice Greene with the same conditions as the first bail that he was granted few months ago.

He was given bail with conditions not to contact witnesses, including the complainant, and to reside at an address in Bow Green Road, Bowdon.

The controlling and coercive behaviour relates to a period between November 2018 and October this year, where he is alleged to have made threatening and derogatory comments towards the complainant, as well as accessing and monitoring her social media accounts.

Within hours of the allegations surfacing online at the beginning of the year, the forward - who has made one appearance for England - was suspended from playing or training with the Old Trafford club.