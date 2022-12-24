Match Preview- BetKing Premier League odds, predictions

In the English Premier League, the drama and intrigue resumed as teams jostle for position on a competitive league table; teams like Everton and West Ham looking to avoid an embarrassing drop into the second tier of English football, while Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspurs make up the early-season leading pack.

Here is a look at three games coming up during the week and our betting picks for these matches:

Chelsea vs Bournemouth

It is fair to say Chelsea is in a slump and they need to turn things around quickly if they want to avoid falling too far behind the European places. What was supposed to be a galvanising change in management has hardly translated to performances on the pitch.

While Bournemouth is in 14th place, three places above the relegation zone, they know a run of bad results will see them mired in the battle for Premiership survival.

Form Guide

Chelsea

After putting together a run of four consecutive wins between September and October, The Blues have not won in the Premier League in 5 attempts and have lost three games in a row, including a 4-1 loss to Graham Potter’s former side Brighton.

AFP

These losses have pushed Chelsea down to 8th place, level on points with Brighton and Hove Albion but with a worse goal difference.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth stopped a run of four straight losses with a crucial win against Everton in their last league match before the World Cup.

AFP

That win moved The Cherries out of the relegation place into 14th, they were unbeaten in six matches between the end of August and mid-October and will hope to recapture that form if they aim to not slip back in the drop zone.

Team News

Chelsea

Wesley Fofana has suffered another injury setback that will keep him out of action for a few weeks, while he has said this injury isn’t “serious” he is unlikely to feature in the match against Bournemouth.

Eduoard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly could play after rejoining the team following their World Cup adventure, while Mateo Kovacic is unlikely to see any action after playing for Croatia late into the tournament.

Goal scoring remains a challenge for Potter’s men, and he will have to do without the option of Armando Borja as the Albanian suffered an injury that is expected to keep him out for the rest of the season.

Potential Chelsea starting XI: Arrizabalaga; Cucurella, Chalobah, Azpilicueta; James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, Aubameyang, Sterling; Havertz (4-3-3)

Bournemouth

Kieffer Moore and Chris Mepham are already back with the Cherries after representing Wales in Qatar.

Goalkeeper Neto has a hamstring injury while winger David Brooks has a thigh issue. Both players are not expected to play against Chelsea. There has also been a sickness bug plaguing the Cherries squad which could affect Gary O’Neil’s matchday selection.

Potential Bournemouth starting XI: Travers; Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Zemura; Tavernier, Cook, Lerma, Billing; Moore, Solanke

(4-3-3)

Prediction

The World Cup break arguably came as a blessing in disguise for Chelsea. The team has had the opportunity to recalibrate and has a good opportunity to get their first win in six matches against Bournemouth, who have only won away from home once this season.

Chelsea should get back to winning ways despite their poor play and inability to find the back of the net. They possess enough talent on their side to be able to find a moment or two of magic to get the result they so desperately need.

Bet on

Chelsea to win @ 1.34

Over 1.5 goals @ 1.21

Over 3.5 bookings @ 2.08

Over 8.5 corners @ 1.33

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest

Manchester United and Nottingham Forest have already tasted victory after the World Cup break. Both teams were in EFL Cup action and are through to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Manchester United were good value for a 2-0 win over Burnley, while Forest put four goals past Blackburn Rovers. Attention now shifts to the Premier League where both teams have quite different ambitions for the season.

Form Guide

Manchester United

The Red Devils are in the first year of new manager Erik ten Hag’s tenure, and there have been enough bright spots to suggest they are trending in the right direction. However, they have suffered a couple of heavy defeats this season that highlights their defensive weaknesses.

AFP

They needed a late winner last to get all three points against Fulham, a result that puts them just three points behind Tottenham with one less match played than the Londoners.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 win against Crystal Palace puts them in 18th place and just three points from as high as 14th place. This shows just how close the bottom of the league is and how crucial every point is for teams.

Forest have already beaten a team in the top half of the table, a 1-0 win over Liverpool which would have greatly boosted self-belief.

AFP

They have picked up seven points from a possible 15, a return that is much better than that of the teams around them.

Team News

Manchester United’s World Cup break was dominated by the dramatic exit of club icon Cristiano Ronaldo. With that drama behind them now, Erik ten Hag will have to manage with the squad available after the World Cup exertions.

Lisandro Martinez and Rafael Varane will get a break after their lengthy World Cup runs. However, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Marcus Rashford and Tyrell Malacia have already seen domestic action in the EFL cup. Jadon Sancho is still working his way back to fitness.

Potential Manchester United starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen; Fernandes, Garnacho; Martial, Rashford

(4-3-3)

Nottingham Forest

Brennan Johnson, Taiwo Awoniyi and Jesse Lingard were on the scoresheet against Blackburn and could retain their starting spots, while Emmanuel Denis will have to come off the bench.

AFP

Nottingham Forest's potential starting XI:

Henderson; Toffolo, Cook, Worrall, Lodi; Mangala, Yates, O'Brien; Gibbs-White; Awoniyi, Lingard

Prediction

Forest had less than 40% of the ball in their win against Crystal Palace, and the same in their victory against Liverpool, showing they are comfortable playing without the ball for large spells of the match.

However, they have only one win away from home and travel to a stadium they lost heavily at last time. Manchester United have dropped points only twice at Old Trafford this season and are unlikely to do so against Nottingham Forest.

Our betting picks

Manchester United to win @ 1.33

Over 2.5 goals @ 1.62

Both teams to score @ 1.99

Under 3.5 bookings @ 2.33

Leeds United vs Manchester City

Leeds welcome the league champions to Elland Road as they continue their quest for league survival. Manchester City surprisingly dropped points at home against Brentford and will look for an immediate reaction following that loss.

Form Guide

Leeds United

Leeds stopped a slide of eight matches without a win with back-to-back wins but lost their last match before the World Cup break to go into Christmas in 15th place.

Manchester City

A surprise loss to Brentford caused the defending champions to lose ground against Arsenal, and they will be looking to keep up the chase as Premier League action resumes.

AFP

They have the best away record in the league, having won seven games on the road, they were also 4-0 winners over Leeds at Elland Road.

Team News

Leeds

Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw, Archie Gray and Luis Sinisterra are working their way back to full fitness, while Patrick Bamford and Mateusz Klich should be back in the squad.

Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson will be among those to return after spending time in Qatar with the USA team, while Summerville can also expect a start on the left-hand side.

Potential Leeds starting XI: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Struijk; Adams, Roca; Harrison, Aaronson, Summerville; Rodrigo (4-3-3)

Manchester City

The Kevin DeBruyne and Erling Haaland connection was back in effect in the EFL Cup and will be itching to do the same in the Premier League.

AFP

Julian Alvarez will have an extended rest, while Guardiola assesses the fitness of Kyle Walker after the groin injury he was dealing with in Qatar.

Phil Foden could replace Grealish if he is considered fit enough.

Manchester City potential starting XI: Ederson; Ake Dias, Laporte, Gomez; Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, DeBruyne, Foden; Haaland

Prediction

Manchester City were in imperious form against Liverpool despite playing without some first-team players. They are eager to put the hiccup against Brentford behind them and have a rested Erling Haaland leading the attack.

Leeds blew past Chelsea at Elland Road earlier in the season but will find City a much sterner test.

Our betting picks

Manchester City to win @ 1.31

Over 3.5 goals @ 2.12

Only one team to score @ 2.03

Under 3.5 bookings @ 1.86

Over 8.5 corners @ 1.39