Manchester United reportedly close to signing Brazilian forward Mateus Cunha

Tunde Young
Manchester United are reportedly close to a €50 million agreement for the signing of Mateus Cunha from Atletico Madrid

Manchester United are close to reaching an agreement with Atletico Madrid worth €50 million for the signing of Brazilian forward Mateus Cunha as reported by English media, Talksport.

The club have been in search of attacking additions to the squad having been linked with multiple names in the past but it appears they have finally settled on a target in Cunha.

The 23-year-old Brazilian only joined Atletico Madrid last summer for €26 million but has failed to hit the expected heights, managing just seven goals in all competitions.

Manchester United's interest in Cunha was first reported by ESPN's Julien Laurens who revealed that the club has added the Brazilian international to their shortlist of transfer targets.

Talksport now reports that a deal is imminent and a transfer fee of €50 million has almost been agreed upon with the player reportedly 'keen on moving to England.

The move comes as a surprise and a response to Manchester United's dismal start to the season having lost to Brighton and Brentford.

If the deal can be completed, Cunha would be Manchester United's fourth signing of the season following the arrivals of Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen.

It is more than obvious that Manchester United needs a striker, with an own goal against Brighton the only time they have scored this season.

However, Cunha may not be the answer as the Brazilian is not known for being prolific having netted 39 times in 162 appearances in club football thus far.

Although primarily a striker, Cunha can and has also played out wide, he is comfortable on either wing which could potentially make him an asset to Manchester.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

