'Sad Romance' - Mauro Icardi brands ex-wife Wanda Nara as 'Toxic' following split-up

Taking to her Instagram account, the mother of five and Icardi's agent wrote: "It is very painful for me to live this moment. But given my exposure and the things that are transcending and the media speculation, it is preferable that they know about it from me.

"I have nothing more to clarify and I am not going to give any kind of detail about this separation.

"Please, I ask that you understand not only for me, but also for our children." via her Ig story.

AFP

Now her estranged husband has broken his silence on their separation by posting private messages between the two on his social media pages.

Mauro Icardi slams Wanda Nara as toxic, reveals private chats on social media

As reported by Marca, Icardi took to his official Instagram account, posting a series of screenshotted messages on WhatsApp between the pair.

The screenshotted messages posted by Icardi showed Wanda asking whether the footballer was alone and where he was.

Instagram story via Mauro Icardi

Instagram

Icardi then responds by labeling Wanda as "toxic" and wanting to "manage" his life, as his response read: "When you are single, or you say you are, but you are toxic."

In another Instagram story, he posted a message that read: "Now you want to manage my life separately too?"

The Argentine striker who later ended up deleting the messages from his social media, posted a picture blowing a kiss to the camera, tagging Wanda in it alongside a heart and kissing emoji.

Twitter

Instagram

Icardi, who has two children with Wanda - Francesca, seven, and Isabella, five, recently left Paris Saint-Germain to join Galatasaray on loan.

Wanda who is also his agent, was largely responsible for his big-money move away from Inter in 2019 after the former skipper fell out with the club's hierarchy.