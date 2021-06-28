'May the best team win': Busquets ready for France or the Swiss

They will face either world champions France or Switzerland in Saint Petersburg on Friday after a thrilling 5-3 win at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

"May the best team win... at this stage of the tournament, the teams who reach the quarter-finals are good, they will deserve to be there," Spain captain Busquets told reporters.

Spain managed to edge out the Croatians after throwing away a two-goal lead in the final minutes of normal time but prevailed thanks to goals from Alvaro Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal in the additional half-hour.

"I'm happy for the win, which was hard-fought but deserved," Busquets added.

"We were unlucky to concede a goal without deserving to... but we continued to push, we managed to equalise before half-time and then we widened the gap in the second half.