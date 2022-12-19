Mbappe breaks silence, promises to return after World Cup heartbreak

Mbappe and France missed the chance to make history by becoming only the third team to ever win the World Cup back-to-back following the 4-2 penalty shootout loss to Argentina at Lusail on Sunday.

The 23-year-old scored a remarkable hat-trick in that encounter but it was not enough to stop Messi and La Albiceleste from glory in Qatar after the game ended 3-3 after extra time.

Messi scored two goals with Angel Di Maria also on the scoresheet for Argentina in the encounter before the final was decided via penalty as Argentina held their nerves to emerge as new champions.

AFP

Mbappe promises to return

Hours after the painful defeat in Qatar, the PSG star has broken his silence.

Mbappe, who finished as the top scorer in Qatar with eight goals, took to his social media account to react as he made a solemn pledge.

"We will return," he posted on his official Twitter account on Monday afternoon.

Mbappe's World Cup in summary

The 2018 World Cup winner almost singlehandedly dragged France to the finish line against a highly inspired Messi-led Argentina.

However, despite being in his best form, it was not good enough to land France a third World Cup title.

For Mbappe, though, while Argentina went home with the coveted crown, the PSG man won many hearts with his performance.

His hat-trick saw him become the first player since 1966 to score a hat-trick in the World Cup final.

The goals also helped him finish as the top scorer and winner of the Golden boot with eight goals, one more than Messi.

