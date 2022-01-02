RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Mbappe not affected by uncertain future, says Pochettino

Kylian Mbappe could be able to leave PSG on a free transfer this year

Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino said on Sunday that there would be "no problem" with Kylian Mbappe being affected by speculation over his future.

The World Cup winner's PSG deal ends in June, with the 23-year-old now free to sign a pre-contract agreement with another club.

Mbappe will be able to leave on a free transfer before next season unless PSG can persuade him to sign a new contract at the Parc des Princes.

"In football, a player can be affected by his contractual situation if he is not mature enough," Pochettino said ahead of Monday's French Cup tie against Vannes.

"Kylian has the necessary maturity. That's not a problem."

PSG have for several months been attempting to convince Mbappe to stay, but no agreement has been reached and Real Madrid are favourites to secure his signature.

"Like everyone else, we hope he can continue at the club for a long time. It is a decision for both sides," said Pochettino.

"For this year, I hope he will show the performance he had last year, and that the solution will be positive for everyone."

Mbappe has scored 15 goals in 24 appearances in all competitions for PSG this season.

