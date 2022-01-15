RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Mbappe scores as PSG extend mammoth Ligue 1 lead

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Kylian Mbappe scored his 10th league goal of the season for PSG against Brest

Kylian Mbappe scored his 10th league goal of the season for PSG against Brest Creator: Thomas COEX
Kylian Mbappe scored his 10th league goal of the season for PSG against Brest Creator: Thomas COEX

Kylian Mbappe scored the opening goal as Paris Saint-Germain saw off Brest 2-0 at the Parc des Princes on Saturday to stretch their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to 11 points.

Recommended articles

Mauricio Pochettino's men, who missed out on the title last season to Lille, had drawn four of their five previous league games before second-placed Nice closed to within eight points by beating Nantes 2-1 on Friday.

PSG also remain without Lionel Messi, who is still recovering after testing positive for Covid-19, while the injured Neymar watched on from the stands.

But the capital giants had little trouble in swatting aside Brest as Mbappe made it 10 goals in his last six appearances.

Brest were actually the better team early on and were only denied a surprise ninth-minute lead by a magnificent save from Gianluigi Donnarumma, returning from Covid, to tip away Irvin Cardona's shot when the visiting striker was clean through inside the area.

But PSG gradually started to take control of the match as the first half progressed and forged ahead in the 32nd minute.

Mbappe collected Georginio Wijnaldum's pass just inside the area, cut inside his man and drilled a fine strike in off the near post to score his 19th goal of the season.

PSG are still trying to persuade the World Cup-winner to sign a new contract before his current deal runs out at the end of the campaign.

Mauro Icardi had a goal ruled out just before half-time for a foul, before wasting a golden opportunity early in the second period as he turned the ball against the post.

But PSG did double their lead in the 53rd minute, as Nuno Mendes' trickery created space for a low cross which German defender Thilo Kehrer side-footed home to score his second goal in as many games.

The hosts had several chances to add another goal, but visiting goalkeeper Marco Bizot pulled off a string of fine saves to keep the score down.

One extra bonus for PSG was a belated home debut for former Real Madrid centre-back Sergio Ramos as a late substitute.

Earlier on Sunday, Lens moved into fourth place by coming from behind to win 2-1 at bottom club Saint-Etienne, who are hoping to avoid being relegated for the first time since promotion to the top flight in 2004.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Dybala helps Juve to Udinese win as contract spat bubbles under

Dybala helps Juve to Udinese win as contract spat bubbles under

Betis v Sevilla abandoned after player hit by object thrown from crowd

Betis v Sevilla abandoned after player hit by object thrown from crowd

Mbappe scores as PSG extend mammoth Ligue 1 lead

Mbappe scores as PSG extend mammoth Ligue 1 lead

Salah shows up for Egypt, Nigeria through to Cup of Nations last 16

Salah shows up for Egypt, Nigeria through to Cup of Nations last 16

Salah strike gives Egypt victory over Guinea-Bissau at Cup of Nations

Salah strike gives Egypt victory over Guinea-Bissau at Cup of Nations

Valieva, 15, completes Russian Euro skate sweep ahead of Olympics

Valieva, 15, completes Russian Euro skate sweep ahead of Olympics

Super-sub Coutinho caps Villa revival to frustrate Man Utd

Super-sub Coutinho caps Villa revival to frustrate Man Utd

Martial didn't want to be in Man Utd squad for Villa game: Rangnick

Martial didn't want to be in Man Utd squad for Villa game: Rangnick

'I missed the Premier League' says Coutinho after dream Villa debut

'I missed the Premier League' says Coutinho after dream Villa debut

Trending

Mali-Tunisia AFCON game ends in confusion as referee blows whistle too soon

Ibrahima Kone (L) celebrates after scoring the decisive penalty for Mali against Tunisia in Limbe Creator: Issouf SANOGO

Ayew jibe after Ghana held as Morocco qualify for Cup of Nations last 16

Andre Ayew and Ghana were angry at the manner in which Gabon scored their equaliser Creator: Kenzo Tribouillard

Ghana rage after controversial goal earns 'small team' Gabon AFCON draw

Gabon players celebrate after Jim Allevinah's late equaliser against Ghana Creator: Kenzo Tribouillard

'Four or five' Burkina Faso players and coach test positive for Covid-19

Burkina Faso captain Bertrand Traore at Saturday's press conference Creator: Daniel Beloumou Olomo