Mbappe's relationship with PSG worsens, make plans to leave in January

The 23-year-old's relationship with the French giants is said to now be completely broken.

New reports have emerged that the relationship between Kylian Mbappe and French champions Paris Saint-Germain is completely broken.

The Parisien club are said to be aware that the 2018 World Cup winner has been planning his exit from the Parc des Princes for January 2023, with PSG ready to work with Mbappe.

Mbappe is said to consider PSG as having betrayed him according to MARCA.

In July, PSG and Mbappe had already agreed to 'collaborate' with conditions, ruling out a move to highly-favoured Real Madrid.

Restrictions in the conversations between the two parties have been very clear in the talks: anywhere but the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. So far, only Liverpool, who have already tried in this 2022, could be the only feasible destination for the Frenchman.

During the contract renewal in the summer, PSG's sporting management made was reported to have made Mbappe a series of promises, most of them unfeasible, to get him to sign and renew until 2024.

The 23-year-old eventually extended his contract until 2025.

Mbappe has scored 11 goals in 12 games across all competitions for PSG this season, but has suffered a strained relationship with Lionel Messi and Neymar
The player, in fact, agreed to pose with a shirt with a '5' at the end, instead of a '4', as a sign of good disposition and gratitude to his city team.

The France international is to still be interested in playing for the Florentino Perez-led Madrid club, and only said no earlier because he was 'politically pressured.'

According to his circle of trust, the money he is being paid in Paris does not matter to him, and he wouldn't hesitate to give it back and return to a dynamic of 'pure soccer.'

It remains to be seen how Real Madrid reacts to this new scenario developments.

