The Parisien club are said to be aware that the 2018 World Cup winner has been planning his exit from the Parc des Princes for January 2023, with PSG ready to work with Mbappe.

Mbappe is said to consider PSG as having betrayed him according to MARCA.

Mbappe allege betrayal on PSG's part

In July, PSG and Mbappe had already agreed to 'collaborate' with conditions, ruling out a move to highly-favoured Real Madrid.

Restrictions in the conversations between the two parties have been very clear in the talks: anywhere but the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. So far, only Liverpool, who have already tried in this 2022, could be the only feasible destination for the Frenchman.

During the contract renewal in the summer, PSG's sporting management made was reported to have made Mbappe a series of promises, most of them unfeasible, to get him to sign and renew until 2024.

The 23-year-old eventually extended his contract until 2025.

Twitter

The player, in fact, agreed to pose with a shirt with a '5' at the end, instead of a '4', as a sign of good disposition and gratitude to his city team.

Mbappe still interested in Real Madrid

The France international is to still be interested in playing for the Florentino Perez-led Madrid club, and only said no earlier because he was 'politically pressured.'

According to his circle of trust, the money he is being paid in Paris does not matter to him, and he wouldn't hesitate to give it back and return to a dynamic of 'pure soccer.'