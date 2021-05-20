McKennie, Dest get call for USA friendly at Switzerland

Coach Gregg Berhalter also called up 18-year-old Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah, who committed to playing for the United States last month, rejecting interest from England, Ghana and Italy.

Neither Christian Pulisic nor Zack Steffen will be on hand for the match as they will be with Chelsea and Manchester City respectively for the UEFA Champions League final in Porto, Portugal, on May 29.

The two are expected to return to the US squad for the CONCACAF Nations League finals, which USA Soccer said Thursday would be announced before May 24.

While in Switzerland, the US will train at altitude to prepare for two games, June 3 and 6, in Denver, Colorado, in the Nations League finals as well as a friendly against Costa Rica in Utah on June 9.

Berhalter is taking the opportunity of the Swiss trip to get a look at Bayern Munich youngster Justin Che, who is on loan from FC Dallas of Major League Soccer and has his first call up to the national team.

Schalke striker Matthew Hoppe, 20, also gets his first call-up. DeAndre Yedlin, who has impressed since his move to Galatasary, is in the USA squad for the first time since 2019.

Switzerland, meanwhile, will use the game as a warm-up for the European Championships which get underway on June 11.

The Swiss are in Group A alongside Italy, Wales and Turkey.

USA squad:

Goalkeepers:: Ethan Horvath (Brugge/BEL), Chituru Odunze (Leicester City/ENG), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake)

Defenders: John Brooks (Wolfsburg/GER), Reggie Cannon (Boavista/POR), Justin Che (Bayern Munich/GER), Sergino Dest (Barcelona/ESP), Mark McKenzie (Genk/BEL), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht/BEL), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG), Bryan Reynolds (Roma/ITA), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray/TUR)

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig/GER), Julian Green (Greuther Furth/GER), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)