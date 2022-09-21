Barcelona has NEVER owed me my salary - Memphis Depay

Depay has recently explained that he understands that the Barça entity will try to balance its accounts this summer because "Barça is a business, like any other club and the numbers are important".

The Netherlands international reviewed an interview last Tuesday, making it clear that, despite the situation of economic difficulty that Barcelona has experienced until the sale of its assets, he has always received his salary.

In addition, Depay also says he was sympathetic to the club trying to balance its books this summer with the departure of players.

"As a player, you don't always know exactly what's going on inside the club. Barça is a business, like any other club. The numbers are important and the interests are big. What I know is that I was always paid my salary... Yes, Frenkie too," he was quoted to have said as per a report from Mundo Deportivo.

Reports had emerged two months ago that one of the reasons Barcelona had issues offloading his Dutch teammate Frenkie de Jong was because the Catalans were still owing the midfielder around £17m in salaries.

However, Depay has now dismissed such reports, claiming that De Jong was also never owed his weekly dues.

But the Netherlands star declared that he has found in a friend in his Barca teammate and compatriot Frenkie de Jong .

"Frenkie de Jong has become a good friend in the last year and a half. We eat together regularly, we go to each other's houses, sometimes we do fun things together. Of course we talk to each other about our respective situations at the club," Depay admitted.,