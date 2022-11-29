WHAT'S BUZZIN

'My GOAT is better than yours'- How the Messi vs Ronaldo tag of war is going on

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo fans have taken over Twitter to argue about who is the best player in the current era

A replica of the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo made from sweets at a confectionery shop on November 26, 2022.
A replica of the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo made from sweets at a confectionery shop on November 26, 2022.

Football fans have taken over social media to battle out who is the greatest player on earth between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Both players could be playing their last FIFA World Cup in Qatar due to age factors hence various people have dubbed the tournament as their 'last dance'.

Ronaldo and Portugal have already qualified for the round of 16 of the tournament while Messi and Argentina will have to wait until November 30, 2022, to know what the future holds for them.

Cristiano Ronaldo (L) is challenged by Lionel Messi during the UEFA Champions League Group G football match between FC Barcelona and Juventus on December 8, 2022.
Cristiano Ronaldo (L) is challenged by Lionel Messi during the UEFA Champions League Group G football match between FC Barcelona and Juventus on December 8, 2022. AFP

Messi has already netted two goals in the tournament while Ronaldo has one goal that he scored against Ghana during their first fixture of the tournament.

The rivalry between the two players started way back when both of them were playing in La Liga. Messi was at Barcelona while Ronaldo was at Real Madrid.

One funny aspect about the rivalry is that it is their fans who get involved most of the time. The two players are on good terms and they recently took a photo together for a Louis Vuitton advertisement.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo broke the internet with a photo advert for Louis Vuitton.
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo broke the internet with a photo advert for Louis Vuitton. AFP

For as long as the name Ronaldo or Messi is up, there will never be peace and this has been evident in the past. Rio Ferdinand who is a former Manchester United player once called out football fans to enjoy the moment and stop making comparisons.

Their era is coming to an end and the focus is now shifting to Erling Haaland of Manchester and Kylian Mbappe of PSG. Will the youngsters manage to recreate such moments in the future?

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Netherlands vs Qatar

The Mo-show off for Ghana's Black Stars & that Aboubakar wonder goal

'You know it makes us angry and you do it' - Popular Qatari journalist reacts to LGBTQ pitch invader

'My GOAT is better than yours'- How the Messi vs Ronaldo tag of war is going on

Why Benzema could still play in Qatar and other stories making headlines in football today

Pitch invader displays rainbow flag during the Portugal vs Uruguay match

Why football fandom has turned against Andre Onana

Qatar 2022: Friendly fire could see England or Wales knocked out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup

What do Ghana, Cameroon, Argentina, and Senegal need to qualify for the second round?

