'My GOAT is better than yours'- How the Messi vs Ronaldo tag of war is going on

Both players could be playing their last FIFA World Cup in Qatar due to age factors hence various people have dubbed the tournament as their 'last dance'.

Ronaldo and Portugal have already qualified for the round of 16 of the tournament while Messi and Argentina will have to wait until November 30, 2022, to know what the future holds for them.

AFP

Messi has already netted two goals in the tournament while Ronaldo has one goal that he scored against Ghana during their first fixture of the tournament.

The rivalry between the two players started way back when both of them were playing in La Liga. Messi was at Barcelona while Ronaldo was at Real Madrid.

One funny aspect about the rivalry is that it is their fans who get involved most of the time. The two players are on good terms and they recently took a photo together for a Louis Vuitton advertisement.

AFP

For as long as the name Ronaldo or Messi is up, there will never be peace and this has been evident in the past. Rio Ferdinand who is a former Manchester United player once called out football fans to enjoy the moment and stop making comparisons.

Their era is coming to an end and the focus is now shifting to Erling Haaland of Manchester and Kylian Mbappe of PSG. Will the youngsters manage to recreate such moments in the future?