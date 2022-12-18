ADVERTISEMENT
QATAR 2022

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

Tosin Abayomi
FIFA decided that Messi was better than Mbappe at the World Cup.

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award
Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

Argentina are the 2022 FIFA World Cup champions after a 4-2 victory on penalties against France at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

In what is arguably the best World Cup final ever was a battle between Paris Saint-Germain stars Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

Messi scored two, and Mbappe had a hattrick to light up the world in an extraordinary final match. Both players were tied on goals coming into teh final.

Mbappe with three goals in the final won the golden boot award edging Messi who had seven goals.

Mbappe fires a majestic equaliser for France against Argentina on December 18, 2022.
Mbappe fires a majestic equaliser for France against Argentina on December 18, 2022.

The other major individual award of the tournament were won by Argentina players.

Messi beat Mbappe to win the golden ball award. This is the second time he would win the best player award, his first was at the 2014 edition.

At age 35 he also surpassed Luka Modric of Croatia as the oldest player to win the award.

The other major individual award of the tournament was won by Argentina.
The other major individual award of the tournament was won by Argentina.

Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez received the Young Player of the tournament award ahead of England's Jude Bellingham.

Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez won the goalkeeper of the tournament. He beat Hugo Lloris and Croatia's Dominik Livaković to the award.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi
Retirement: Messi provides an update on his future after winning the World Cup with Argentina

Retirement: Messi provides an update on his future after winning the World Cup with Argentina

Tinubu celebrates with Messi as Argentina beats France to win World Cup

Tinubu celebrates with Messi as Argentina beats France to win World Cup

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

How Maradona enjoyed the match from the 'best seat'

How Maradona enjoyed the match from the 'best seat'

QATAR 2022: ‘The debate is over’ - Reactions to Messi and Mbappe as Argentina beats France on penalties to win the World Cup

QATAR 2022: ‘The debate is over’ - Reactions to Messi and Mbappe as Argentina beats France on penalties to win the World Cup

Messi and Argentina dethrone France to lift the FIFA World Cup after a 6-goal thriller

Messi and Argentina dethrone France to lift the FIFA World Cup after a 6-goal thriller

QATAR 2022: World Cup prize money: How much will Argentina or France receive for winning in Qatar

QATAR 2022: World Cup prize money: How much will Argentina or France receive for winning in Qatar

PREMIER LEAGUE: Three players Chelsea should target in the January transfer window

PREMIER LEAGUE: Three players Chelsea should target in the January transfer window

COMMENT: Messi vs Mbappe: The two best players on the planet ready to fight for the ultimate prize

COMMENT: Messi vs Mbappe: The two best players on the planet ready to fight for the ultimate prize

