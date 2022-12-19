Lionel Messi has been crowned the World Champion after dumping Barcelona for PSG one year later. It is more of a coincidence since the same happened for Kylian Mbappe and Ronaldinho one year after joining PSG.
PSG theory about World Cup that has left people confused
Messi, Mbappe and Ronaldinho have lifted the World Cup after joining PSG
Should players start joining PSG for them to win the FIFA World Cup?
Ronaldinho
Ronaldo de Assis Moreira popularly known as Ronaldinho is a Brazilian legend who once played for PSG between 2001 to 2003 when he was in the prime of his career.
Ronaldinho quit Gremio for PSG in 2001 and he proceeded to win the coveted FIFA World Cup trophy with Brazil a year later. The skillful legend made 97 appearances for Brazil and scored 33 goals.
Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe is a legend in the making and he currently plays for PSG and France. Mbappe switched from Monaco to PSG after impressing in the UEFA Champions League and the French League.
Mbappe joined PSG in 2017 and he lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy on 2018 with the French national squad in Russia. The wonder kid has registered 36 goals in 66 appearances for France.
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi has officially joined the league of players who won the FIFA World Cup trophy a year after joining PSG. Messi joined the Parisians in 2021.
Messi made history on December 18, 2022, when he scored a brace to enable Argentina to clinch the golden trophy against France in Qatar.
Could this be a coincidence or should players put PSG into consideration as a club of luck?
