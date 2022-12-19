PSG theory about World Cup that has left people confused

Should players start joining PSG for them to win the FIFA World Cup?

Ronaldinho

Ronaldo de Assis Moreira popularly known as Ronaldinho is a Brazilian legend who once played for PSG between 2001 to 2003 when he was in the prime of his career.

AFP

Ronaldinho quit Gremio for PSG in 2001 and he proceeded to win the coveted FIFA World Cup trophy with Brazil a year later. The skillful legend made 97 appearances for Brazil and scored 33 goals.

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is a legend in the making and he currently plays for PSG and France. Mbappe switched from Monaco to PSG after impressing in the UEFA Champions League and the French League.

AFP

Mbappe joined PSG in 2017 and he lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy on 2018 with the French national squad in Russia. The wonder kid has registered 36 goals in 66 appearances for France.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has officially joined the league of players who won the FIFA World Cup trophy a year after joining PSG. Messi joined the Parisians in 2021.

AFP

Messi made history on December 18, 2022, when he scored a brace to enable Argentina to clinch the golden trophy against France in Qatar.