Messi, Mbappe lead The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2022 nominees

No Nigerian included! Check out The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2022 nominees

The World football governing body FIFA revealed the nominees for The Best FIFA Football Awards on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Nominees for the 2022 edition of the awards come late as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar took place late.

FIFA revealed nominees for the players’, goalkeepers’, coaches’, fans’, and best goal awards.

The football world will be allowed to vote for their preferred winner in each category on the FIFA website and mobile app.

Following the World Cup in Qatar, there are 14 nominees for the prestigious FIFA Men’s Player award.

Nominees include Julián Álvarez , Jude Bellingham , Karim Benzema , Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Achraf Hakimi and Robert Lewandowski.

Others include Sadio Mané , Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Luka Modrić, Neymar, Mohamed Salah and Vinícius Junior.

The 14 nominees for The Best FIFA Women’s Player are dominated by representatives from the UEFA Women’s Champions League final between Barcelona and Lyon.

FIFA revealed nominees for the players', goalkeepers', coaches', fans', and best goal awards.

Nominees include Aitana Bonmatí, Debinha, Jessie Fleming, Ada Hegerberg, Sam Kerr, Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema, Alex Morgan

Others iclude Lena Oberdorf, Alexandra Popp, Alexia Putellas, Wendie Renard, Keira Walsh and Leah Williamson.

The six nominees include Sonia Bompastor, Emma Hayes, Bev Priestman, Pia Sundhage, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, and Sarina Wiegman

The five nominees include Carlo Ancelotti, Didier Deschamps, Pep Guardiola, Walid Regragui, Lionel Scaloni.

