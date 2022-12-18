ADVERTISEMENT

Retirement: Messi provides an update on his future after winning the World Cup with Argentina

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The PSG star cemented his status as the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) after winning the World Cup, but more is still to come from him.

Messi with the World Cup trophy (Imago/Agencia EFE)
Messi with the World Cup trophy (Imago/Agencia EFE)

Lionel Messi has clarified his Argentina future after leading La Albiscelste to their third World Cup. Messi was the star as Argentina edged out France on penalties in a thrilling World Cup final played in Qatar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The former Barcelona star scored twice, opening the scoring from the penalty spot before scoring another in extra time.

Argentina appeared to be cruising after they took a two-goal lead, but Kylian Mbappe's late brace sent the tie to extra time.

Messi thought he had secured the victory for Lionel Scaloni's men, but Mbappe's penalty sent the clash to penalties.

Nonetheless, Messi and Argentina were not to be denied, as France missed two while Argentina scored all four to win their third world title.

It was a crowning moment for Messi, who had dreamt of winning the World Cup all his life. Following his World Cup victory, Messi's international future was in doubt as there were suggestions that he could retire.

The 35-year-old had also hinted before that the final would be his final World Cup match for Argentina. However, Messi has now clarified his future, saying he wants to continue playing for Argentina for as long as possible.

Messi says he is not ready to quit Argentina now
Messi says he is not ready to quit Argentina now AFP

"No, I am NOT going to retire from international football. I want to continue playing as a World Cup champion with the Argentina shirt," Messi told TYC Sports when asked if he would retire after winning the World Cup.

It remains to be seen how long Messi will continue with Argentina, but the PSG star is unlikely to play in another World Cup as he will be 39 when the next edition comes up in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale Joba has many years of experience as a sports content writer, the most recent of which came at Soccernet, where he was Chief Editor, before taking up a role at Pulse Sports.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Messi with the World Cup trophy (Imago/Agencia EFE)

    Retirement: Messi provides an update on his future after winning the World Cup with Argentina

  • Tinubu celebrates with Messi as Argentina beats France to win World Cup

    Tinubu celebrates with Messi as Argentina beats France to win World Cup

  • Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

    Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

Recommended articles

Retirement: Messi provides an update on his future after winning the World Cup with Argentina

Retirement: Messi provides an update on his future after winning the World Cup with Argentina

Tinubu celebrates with Messi as Argentina beats France to win World Cup

Tinubu celebrates with Messi as Argentina beats France to win World Cup

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

How Maradona enjoyed the match from the 'best seat'

How Maradona enjoyed the match from the 'best seat'

QATAR 2022: ‘The debate is over’ - Reactions to Messi and Mbappe as Argentina beats France on penalties to win the World Cup

QATAR 2022: ‘The debate is over’ - Reactions to Messi and Mbappe as Argentina beats France on penalties to win the World Cup

Messi and Argentina dethrone France to lift the FIFA World Cup after a 6-goal thriller

Messi and Argentina dethrone France to lift the FIFA World Cup after a 6-goal thriller

QATAR 2022: World Cup prize money: How much will Argentina or France receive for winning in Qatar

QATAR 2022: World Cup prize money: How much will Argentina or France receive for winning in Qatar

PREMIER LEAGUE: Three players Chelsea should target in the January transfer window

PREMIER LEAGUE: Three players Chelsea should target in the January transfer window

COMMENT: Messi vs Mbappe: The two best players on the planet ready to fight for the ultimate prize

COMMENT: Messi vs Mbappe: The two best players on the planet ready to fight for the ultimate prize

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

‘The debate is over’ - Reactions to Messi and Mbappe as Argentina beats France on penalties to win the World Cup

QATAR 2022: ‘The debate is over’ - Reactions to Messi and Mbappe as Argentina beats France on penalties to win the World Cup

Messi with the World Cup trophy (Imago/Agencia EFE)

Retirement: Messi provides an update on his future after winning the World Cup with Argentina

Argentna and France will be fighting for the biggest honor in football. Led by their stars, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

QATAR 2022: World Cup prize money: How much will Argentina or France receive for winning in Qatar

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award
QATAR 2022

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

Argentina vs France
QATAR 2022

Messi and Argentina dethrone France to lift the FIFA World Cup after a 6-goal thriller

Tinubu celebrates with Messi as Argentina beats France to win World Cup

Tinubu celebrates with Messi as Argentina beats France to win World Cup

Chelsea manager Graham Potter will be hoping to turn things around when the Premier League resumes

PREMIER LEAGUE: Three players Chelsea should target in the January transfer window

Diego Maradona.
QATAR 2022

How Maradona enjoyed the match from the 'best seat'