Retirement: Messi provides an update on his future after winning the World Cup with Argentina

Messi magic gives Argentina the World Cup

The former Barcelona star scored twice, opening the scoring from the penalty spot before scoring another in extra time.

Argentina appeared to be cruising after they took a two-goal lead, but Kylian Mbappe's late brace sent the tie to extra time.

Messi thought he had secured the victory for Lionel Scaloni's men, but Mbappe's penalty sent the clash to penalties.

Nonetheless, Messi and Argentina were not to be denied, as France missed two while Argentina scored all four to win their third world title.

Messi says he is not leaving

It was a crowning moment for Messi, who had dreamt of winning the World Cup all his life. Following his World Cup victory, Messi's international future was in doubt as there were suggestions that he could retire.

The 35-year-old had also hinted before that the final would be his final World Cup match for Argentina. However, Messi has now clarified his future, saying he wants to continue playing for Argentina for as long as possible.

"No, I am NOT going to retire from international football. I want to continue playing as a World Cup champion with the Argentina shirt," Messi told TYC Sports when asked if he would retire after winning the World Cup.