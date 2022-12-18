ADVERTISEMENT

Retirement: Messi provides update on future after winning World Cup with Argentina

Joba Ogunwale
The PSG star cemented his status as the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) after winning the World Cup, but he says more will still come from him.

Messi with the World Cup trophy (Imago/Agencia EFE)
Lionel Messi has clarified his Argentina future after leading La Albiceleste to their third World Cup. Messi was the star as Argentina edged out France on penalties in a thrilling World Cup final played in Qatar.

The former Barcelona star scored twice, opening the scoring from the penalty spot before scoring another in extra time.

Argentina appeared to be cruising after they took a two-goal lead, but Kylian Mbappe's late brace sent the tie to extra time.

Messi thought he had secured the victory for Lionel Scaloni's men, but Mbappe's penalty sent the clash to penalties.

Nonetheless, Messi and Argentina were not to be denied, as France missed two while Argentina scored all four to win their third world title.

It was a crowning moment for Messi, who had dreamt of winning the World Cup all his life. Following his World Cup victory, Messi's international future was in doubt as there were suggestions that he could retire.

The 35-year-old had also hinted before that the final would be his final World Cup match for Argentina. However, Messi has now clarified his future, saying he wants to continue playing for Argentina for as long as possible.

Messi says he is not ready to quit Argentina now
Messi says he is not ready to quit Argentina now AFP

"No, I am NOT going to retire from international football. I want to continue playing as a World Cup champion with the Argentina shirt," Messi told TYC Sports when asked if he would retire after winning the World Cup.

It remains to be seen how long Messi will continue with Argentina, but the PSG star is unlikely to play in another World Cup as he will be 39 when the next edition comes up in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Joba Ogunwale
