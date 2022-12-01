Qatar 2022

Sack Race: Former Barcelona coach bites the dust as Mexico terminates contract

Coaches who failed in Qatar will soon know their fate, with Mexico quickly kicking off the sack race.

Tata Martino in shock during the game against Saudi Arabia.
Mexico has become the first country to act after its football team departed from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

El Tri manager, Tata Martino, has become the first managerial casualty following a disappointing journey at the Qatar 2022.

Tata Martino as Mexico coach at a press conference in Qatar.
Martino has been relieved of his duty as the coach of the Mexican national team after they failed to make it out of the group stages.

Despite winning their final game of the group stages, Mexico finished third in Group C, coming short on goal difference.

Hirving Lozano in action for Mexico
El Tri defeated Saudi Arabia 2-1 in the final game of the group stages on Wednesday night at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

The Mexicans needed to beat Saudi Arabia by a bigger margin, having taken just a point from their first two games in Qatar.

A dejected El Tri after the game against Saudi Arabia.
However, the Green Falcons of Saudi Arabia, who also needed a win, restricted the North Americans to just two goals, with Poland losing 2-0 to Argentina in the other group game.

The result meant that Mexico finished on four points, the same as Poland, but the latter joined Argentina in the round of 16 thanks to a superior goal difference.

With Mexico's exit, the Mexican football federation has acted swiftly to terminate Martino's contract, bringing to an end his four-year romance with the country.

The legendary Argentine manager was under no illusion about his future with Mexico after their painful exit. He admitted moments after their exit was confirmed that his contract expired after the final whistle.

Martino is not surprised by his sack.
“I have no reason to think the future will be different. The contract expired with the final whistle and there is nothing else to do," he stated per The Sun.

“In eight World Cups this has never happened, and I take responsibility for this huge failure. It’s a great sadness.”

