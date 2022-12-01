Sack Race: Former Barcelona coach bites the dust as Mexico terminates contract

El Tri manager, Tata Martino, has become the first managerial casualty following a disappointing journey at the Qatar 2022.

Martino has been relieved of his duty as the coach of the Mexican national team after they failed to make it out of the group stages.

Mexico's departure

Despite winning their final game of the group stages, Mexico finished third in Group C, coming short on goal difference.

El Tri defeated Saudi Arabia 2-1 in the final game of the group stages on Wednesday night at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

The Mexicans needed to beat Saudi Arabia by a bigger margin, having taken just a point from their first two games in Qatar.

However, the Green Falcons of Saudi Arabia, who also needed a win, restricted the North Americans to just two goals, with Poland losing 2-0 to Argentina in the other group game.

The result meant that Mexico finished on four points, the same as Poland, but the latter joined Argentina in the round of 16 thanks to a superior goal difference.

With Mexico's exit, the Mexican football federation has acted swiftly to terminate Martino's contract, bringing to an end his four-year romance with the country.

Martino saw it coming

The legendary Argentine manager was under no illusion about his future with Mexico after their painful exit. He admitted moments after their exit was confirmed that his contract expired after the final whistle.

“I have no reason to think the future will be different. The contract expired with the final whistle and there is nothing else to do," he stated per The Sun.