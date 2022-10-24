'Welcome Michael!'- Reactions after Carrick's appointment as the next Middlesbrough manager

Jonathan Woodgate will join Michael Carrick as the first-team coach while his first team back room staff will be announced later on.

"We had identified a number of potentials for the vacancy who we spoke with, and were impressed by all, but Michael was the outstanding candidate.

"Michael has the same values as the club, and we are very much aligned in our ambitions." Said Steve Gibson who is the Boro chairman.

"Having distanced himself, the cynic in you is thinking: 'If it didn't sound like the right move straight off the bat, what's happened since then that's got him back up to speed?'. But Middlesbrough is a cracking place, given the history and prestige of the club.

"The chairman Steve Gibson loves the place, he's born and bred, and he has made himself very successful and at times the club has been very successful too. There's been a period of underperforming under several managers, but Michael would come in with a fresh outlook.

"Sometimes, it's looking at the same set of players with a fresh set of eyes. I know that Chris Wilder was frustrated with a lack of transfer activity, but there's still a very workable squad there that shouldn't be anywhere near where it is.

"Michael has learned his apprenticeship at the coalface as it was at Manchester United as an assistant and taking over for a little bit, and that should stand him in good stead." Added David Prutton of Sky Sports.

Carrick will be on the touchline during the weekend for Boro, after 8 months of being in the shadows.