CHAMPIONSHIP

'Welcome Michael!'- Reactions after Carrick's appointment as the next Middlesbrough manager

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has signed his contract as the next Middlesbrough manager replacing Chris Wilder who was sacked on October 3, 2022.

Michael Carrick on December 2, 2021.
Michael Carrick on December 2, 2021.

Michael Carrick has been appointed Middlesbrough's head coach following the dismissal of Chris Wilder on October 3, 2022, who had lost 5 matches out of the 11 played prior to his sacking.

Read Also

Jonathan Woodgate will join Michael Carrick as the first-team coach while his first team back room staff will be announced later on.

"We had identified a number of potentials for the vacancy who we spoke with, and were impressed by all, but Michael was the outstanding candidate.

Michael Carrick, has been appointed as Middlesbrough's new head coach, the Sky Bet Championship club has announced.
Michael Carrick, has been appointed as Middlesbrough's new head coach, the Sky Bet Championship club has announced. AFP

READ: Former Manchester United star set to take over as new Middlesbrough coach

"Michael has the same values as the club, and we are very much aligned in our ambitions." Said Steve Gibson who is the Boro chairman.

"Having distanced himself, the cynic in you is thinking: 'If it didn't sound like the right move straight off the bat, what's happened since then that's got him back up to speed?'. But Middlesbrough is a cracking place, given the history and prestige of the club.

"The chairman Steve Gibson loves the place, he's born and bred, and he has made himself very successful and at times the club has been very successful too. There's been a period of underperforming under several managers, but Michael would come in with a fresh outlook.

Michael Carrick on October 11, 2021.
Michael Carrick on October 11, 2021. AFP

"Sometimes, it's looking at the same set of players with a fresh set of eyes. I know that Chris Wilder was frustrated with a lack of transfer activity, but there's still a very workable squad there that shouldn't be anywhere near where it is.

"Michael has learned his apprenticeship at the coalface as it was at Manchester United as an assistant and taking over for a little bit, and that should stand him in good stead." Added David Prutton of Sky Sports.

Carrick will be on the touchline during the weekend for Boro, after 8 months of being in the shadows.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

More from category

  • Michael Carrick on December 2, 2021.

    'Welcome Michael!'- Reactions after Carrick's appointment as the next Middlesbrough manager

  • From left: Erik ten Hag, Kasper Schmeichel and Wilfried Zaha.

    Erik ten Hag to hold showdown talks with Ronaldo and other top trending stories in football today

  • Raphael Varane (L) and Gareth Bale (R)

    4 latest casualties as the 2022 World Cup edges closer

Recommended articles

'Welcome Michael!'- Reactions after Carrick's appointment as the next Middlesbrough manager

'Welcome Michael!'- Reactions after Carrick's appointment as the next Middlesbrough manager

List of 5 Kenyan athletes banned for doping

List of 5 Kenyan athletes banned for doping

Butali 'too sweet' for Parkroad as Jaguars bruise Police

Butali 'too sweet' for Parkroad as Jaguars bruise Police

Erik ten Hag to hold showdown talks with Ronaldo and other top trending stories in football today

Erik ten Hag to hold showdown talks with Ronaldo and other top trending stories in football today

4 latest casualties as the 2022 World Cup edges closer

4 latest casualties as the 2022 World Cup edges closer

Wilson 'aims' at World Cup call after Newcastle win

Wilson 'aims' at World Cup call after Newcastle win

Sarri-ball: Lazio break Atalanta hearts after shattering 10-game unbeaten streak

Sarri-ball: Lazio break Atalanta hearts after shattering 10-game unbeaten streak

Arteta blames second-half performance after Southampton snaps 8-match winning run

Arteta blames second-half performance after Southampton snaps 8-match winning run

Valverde’s screamer steal the headlines as Real Madrid defeat Sevilla 3-1 to extend lead

Valverde’s screamer steal the headlines as Real Madrid defeat Sevilla 3-1 to extend lead

Trending

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arteta blames second-half performance after Southampton snaps 8-match winning run

Mattia Zaccagni celebrates after breaking the deadlock for Lazio
SERIE A

Sarri-ball: Lazio break Atalanta hearts after shattering 10-game unbeaten streak

Raphael Varane (L) and Gareth Bale (R)
QATAR UPDATE

4 latest casualties as the 2022 World Cup edges closer

Shammah Ademba of Butali Warriors [Facebook]
HOCKEY

Butali 'too sweet' for Parkroad as Jaguars bruise Police

Goal Celebrations for Callum Wilson of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 23, 2022.
WORLD CUP

Wilson 'aims' at World Cup call after Newcastle win

From left: Erik ten Hag, Kasper Schmeichel and Wilfried Zaha.
TRENDING

Erik ten Hag to hold showdown talks with Ronaldo and other top trending stories in football today

Michael Carrick on December 2, 2021.
CHAMPIONSHIP

'Welcome Michael!'- Reactions after Carrick's appointment as the next Middlesbrough manager

Marius Kipserem (L) and Diana Kipyokei (R).
LISTICLE

List of 5 Kenyan athletes banned for doping