Michael Olunga- 'The man, the myth, the legend'

Michael Olunga plays for Al-Duhail of Qatar as a striker and he is Harambee Stars captain after the exit of Victor Wanyama.

Michael Olunga [Instagram]
Michael Olunga [Instagram]

Name: Michael Olunga

Age: 28 years old

Date of birth: March 26, 1994

Nationality: Kenyan

Height: 1.93 m

Spouse: Grace (Girlfriend)

No of children: 0

Michael Olunga (14) of Al Duhail reacts during the QNB Stars League between Al-Markhiya and Al Duhail on August 22, 2022, at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
Michael Olunga (14) of Al Duhail reacts during the QNB Stars League between Al-Markhiya and Al Duhail on August 22, 2022, at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. AFP

Michael Olunga is among the most successful footballers in Kenya after breaking through the ranks quickly from playing at Upper Hill Secondary School to playing for Al Duhail of Qatar.

Michael Ogada Olunga was born in Nairobi on March 26, 1994. Olunga studied at Baba Dogo Primary School for his early childhood education before joining Upper Hill Secondary School for his high school education.

Olunga joined the Technical University of Kenya after high school to pursue Geospatial Engineering. Olunga scored an A- in his KCSE.

  1. Liberty Sports Academy (2012–2016)- Scored 32 goals.
  2. Tusker (2013)- Scored 3 goals in 15 appearances.
  3. Thika United (2014)- Scored 9 goals in 15 appearances.
  4. Gor Mahia (2015)- Scored 19 goals in 27 appearances.
  5. Djurgårdens IF (2016)- Scored 12 goals in 27 appearances.
  6. Guizhou Zhicheng (2017–2018)- Scored 2 goals in 9 appearances.
  7. Girona (2017-2018)- Scored 3 goals in 14 appearances.
  8. Kashiwa Reysol (2018-2021)- Scored 58 goals in 72 appearances.
  9. Al-Duhail (2021 till date)- Has scored 35 goals in 36 appearances.

Michael Olunga is estimated to be worth $4m (Sh484m), wealth that he has acquired by playing football abroad, especially while at Kashiwa Reysol where he lasted for more than 2 years.

Michael Olunga [Instagram]
Michael Olunga [Instagram] AFP

The Harambee Stars captain earns a staggering $686k (Sh83m) a year, roughly $57k (Sh6.9m) per month at Qatari top-flight club Al Duhail.

  • Kenyan Super Cup- 2013
  • Kenya Premier League- 2014 & 2015
  • Kenyan Super Cup- 2015
  • J2 League- 2019
  • Kenya Premier Top 8 Cup- 2015
  • Kenya Premier League player of the year- 2015
  • Japanese League MVP Award- 2020
  • Japanese League Top Scorer- 2020
  • Kenyan Outstanding Sports Personality of the Year- 2021

Just like Victor Wanyama, Michael Olunga has been spotted riding in high-end cars which include Porsche Panamera, Hummer H2, Mercedes Benz, and Toyota Land cruiser 11 4.7 V8.

Michael Olunga [Instagram]
Michael Olunga [Instagram] AFP

The Porsche Panamera that Olunga owns is estimated to be worth Sh9.4m while the Hummer H2 is a whopping Sh13m.

