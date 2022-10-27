Michael Olunga- 'The man, the myth, the legend'

Age: 28 years old

Date of birth: March 26, 1994

Nationality: Kenyan

Height: 1.93 m

Spouse: Grace (Girlfriend)

No of children: 0

AFP

Michael Olunga is among the most successful footballers in Kenya after breaking through the ranks quickly from playing at Upper Hill Secondary School to playing for Al Duhail of Qatar.

Olunga's biography

Michael Ogada Olunga was born in Nairobi on March 26, 1994. Olunga studied at Baba Dogo Primary School for his early childhood education before joining Upper Hill Secondary School for his high school education.

Olunga joined the Technical University of Kenya after high school to pursue Geospatial Engineering. Olunga scored an A- in his KCSE.

Olunga's career (Senior)

Liberty Sports Academy (2012–2016)- Scored 32 goals. Tusker (2013)- Scored 3 goals in 15 appearances. Thika United (2014)- Scored 9 goals in 15 appearances. Gor Mahia (2015)- Scored 19 goals in 27 appearances. Djurgårdens IF (2016)- Scored 12 goals in 27 appearances. Guizhou Zhicheng (2017–2018)- Scored 2 goals in 9 appearances. Girona (2017-2018)- Scored 3 goals in 14 appearances. Kashiwa Reysol (2018-2021)- Scored 58 goals in 72 appearances. Al-Duhail (2021 till date)- Has scored 35 goals in 36 appearances.

Olunga's net worth

Michael Olunga is estimated to be worth $4m (Sh484m), wealth that he has acquired by playing football abroad, especially while at Kashiwa Reysol where he lasted for more than 2 years.

AFP

The Harambee Stars captain earns a staggering $686k (Sh83m) a year, roughly $57k (Sh6.9m) per month at Qatari top-flight club Al Duhail.

Awards

Kenyan Super Cup- 2013

Kenya Premier League- 2014 & 2015

Kenyan Super Cup- 2015

J2 League- 2019

Other Awards

Kenya Premier Top 8 Cup- 2015

Kenya Premier League player of the year- 2015

Japanese League MVP Award- 2020

Japanese League Top Scorer- 2020

Kenyan Outstanding Sports Personality of the Year- 2021

Michael Olunga's cars

Just like Victor Wanyama, Michael Olunga has been spotted riding in high-end cars which include Porsche Panamera, Hummer H2, Mercedes Benz, and Toyota Land cruiser 11 4.7 V8.

AFP