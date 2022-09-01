FOOTBALL

Olunga's goal inspires win against league leaders

Cyprian Kimutai
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

This is Olunga's second goal of the season

Michael Olunga (14) celebrates his goal during the QNB Stars League match between Al Duhail SC and Al Wakrah SC at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar on August, 3 2022. (Photo by Simon Holmes/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Michael Olunga (14) celebrates his goal during the QNB Stars League match between Al Duhail SC and Al Wakrah SC at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar on August, 3 2022. (Photo by Simon Holmes/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

It has taken Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga three games to score his second goal in the 2022/2023 Qatar Stars League season, however it was worth the wait.

Read Also

On Wednesday, August 31, Olunga scored a 75th minute penalty to guide Al Duhail to a 3-0 win against table toppers Al Arabi at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Heading into the match, everyone was sure the home side would emerge victorious due to their four game back to back wins since the beginning of the season.

However, it was Al Arabi who had the perfect start. Just nine minutes into the match, the seven time league champions were ahead following an own goal from Abdulla Issa al-Sulaiti.

Nam Tae-hee (19) of Al Duhail reacts during the QNB Stars League on August 22, 2022 at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Simon Holmes/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Nam Tae-hee (19) of Al Duhail reacts during the QNB Stars League on August 22, 2022 at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Simon Holmes/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Find out how much Michael Olunga earns in Qatar

al-Sulaiti own-goal came after South Korean Nam Tae-hee played a sublime cross into the box only for the former to erroneously send the ball passed his own goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada.

Seemingly inspired by the goal, Duhail continued with their onslaught, pushing the home side back. The first half was primarily all about Al Arabi trying as much as possible to identify loopholes in Duhail's defence to no avail.

In the second-half, Nam Tae-hee continued with his dominance of the game. His consistent attacks led to a goal in the 52nd minute virtue of a superb header. The goal sent shockwaves to the home side and elicited celebrations from the away sides bench.

Olunga sealed off the remarkable win for the away side in the last 20 minutes of the game when Abdulla Hasan al-Marafee handled the ball in his own box. Using his left foot, Olunga comfortably slotted in his penalty passed Abunada.

READ: Guard of honour for king Olunga in Qatar

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

More from category

  • Michael Olunga (14) celebrates his goal during the QNB Stars League match between Al Duhail SC and Al Wakrah SC at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar on August, 3 2022. (Photo by Simon Holmes/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

    Olunga's goal inspires win against league leaders

  • Idrissa Gueye during PSG's Japan Tour match with Kawasaki Frontale at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan on July 20, 2022.

    Former Everton midfielder set for Premier League comeback

  • Jurgen Klopp delighted by late Liverpool win against Newcastle

    "We will remember this game for years"- Jurgen Klopp delighted after Liverpool's late win against Newcastle

Recommended articles

Olunga's goal inspires win against league leaders

Olunga's goal inspires win against league leaders

Former Everton midfielder set for Premier League comeback

Former Everton midfielder set for Premier League comeback

We will remember this game for years- Jurgen Klopp delighted after Liverpool's late win against Newcastle

"We will remember this game for years"- Jurgen Klopp delighted after Liverpool's late win against Newcastle

3 Premier League records shattered by Erling Haaland with hattrick against Nottingham Forest

3 Premier League records shattered by Erling Haaland with hattrick against Nottingham Forest

Reactions as Messi, Neymar and Mbappe lead PSG to victory over Toulouse

Reactions as Messi, Neymar and Mbappe lead PSG to victory over Toulouse

'Turning EPL into farmer's league' - Reactions rain down as 'Ridiculous' Haaland steals the headlines in City deforestation

'Turning EPL into farmer's league' - Reactions rain down as 'Ridiculous' Haaland steals the headlines in City deforestation

Trending

Tours FC president calls Paul Pogba blackmail saga a 'family affair'

French club owner accuses Pogba family of 'local scam', labels Mother as 'Kingpin' amid Mbappe saga

Wesley Fofana addresses Leicester City after leaving for Chelsea

“He chose to expose me lately” - Wesley Fofana throws jabs at Brendan Rodgers after sealing £75m move to Chelsea

Pulse Sports Transfer News Live
LIVE BLOG

Transfer Deadline Day live updates

Social media reactions to Man City's 6-0 win over Nottingham Forest
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Turning EPL into farmer's league' - Reactions rain down as 'Ridiculous' Haaland steals the headlines in City deforestation

Erling Haaland is already smashing Premier League records

3 Premier League records shattered by Erling Haaland with hattrick against Nottingham Forest

Justin Kluivert will not join Fulham this summer after failing to secure a work permit

Justin Kluivert’s transfer to Fulham collapses after being denied a work permit by the FA

Social media reactions to PSG's 3-0 win over Toulouse in Ligue 1
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Messi, Neymar and Mbappe lead PSG to victory over Toulouse

Jurgen Klopp delighted by late Liverpool win against Newcastle

"We will remember this game for years"- Jurgen Klopp delighted after Liverpool's late win against Newcastle