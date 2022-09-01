Olunga's goal inspires win against league leaders

On Wednesday, August 31, Olunga scored a 75th minute penalty to guide Al Duhail to a 3-0 win against table toppers Al Arabi at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Heading into the match, everyone was sure the home side would emerge victorious due to their four game back to back wins since the beginning of the season.

However, it was Al Arabi who had the perfect start. Just nine minutes into the match, the seven time league champions were ahead following an own goal from Abdulla Issa al-Sulaiti.

Pulse Live Kenya

al-Sulaiti own-goal came after South Korean Nam Tae-hee played a sublime cross into the box only for the former to erroneously send the ball passed his own goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada.

Seemingly inspired by the goal, Duhail continued with their onslaught, pushing the home side back. The first half was primarily all about Al Arabi trying as much as possible to identify loopholes in Duhail's defence to no avail.

In the second-half, Nam Tae-hee continued with his dominance of the game. His consistent attacks led to a goal in the 52nd minute virtue of a superb header. The goal sent shockwaves to the home side and elicited celebrations from the away sides bench.