Olunga shines again as Al-Duhail secures a point against Al Gharafa

Al-Duhail was forced to wait until the 71st minute when Kenyan-born powered home with a powerful left-foot shot to level the score 1-1.

AFP

Olunga has now scored 7 goals in the competition in three matches for Duhail. He scored a hat-trick against Al-Markhiya on September 20, 2022, when Duhail thrashed Al-Markhiya 8-3.

The Kenyan forward has proved to be a thorn in the flesh to his opponents since he joined Duhail. Questions were asked if his move was worth and he proved the doubting Thomases wrong. again proved to be one of the key players for the Red Knights and coach Hernan Crespo with his goal to salvage a draw.

AFP

Olunga's goal helped Duhail remain top of Group B with 7 points from three matches. Al Arabi are second on 6 while Gharafa are third on 5.