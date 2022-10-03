Michael Olunga's Al-Duhail was on the receiving end today in the first half after Al Gharafa's Mehdi Tahrat netted the first goal of the match in the 45th minute.
Olunga shines again as Al-Duhail secures a point against Al Gharafa
Michael Olunga continued with his goal scoring form after netting the equalizing goal against Al Gharafa in the Qatar Stars League Cup
Al-Duhail was forced to wait until the 71st minute when Kenyan-born powered home with a powerful left-foot shot to level the score 1-1.
Olunga has now scored 7 goals in the competition in three matches for Duhail. He scored a hat-trick against Al-Markhiya on September 20, 2022, when Duhail thrashed Al-Markhiya 8-3.
The Kenyan forward has proved to be a thorn in the flesh to his opponents since he joined Duhail. Questions were asked if his move was worth and he proved the doubting Thomases wrong. again proved to be one of the key players for the Red Knights and coach Hernan Crespo with his goal to salvage a draw.
Olunga's goal helped Duhail remain top of Group B with 7 points from three matches. Al Arabi are second on 6 while Gharafa are third on 5.
Al-Duhail will face Al Rayyan in the Qatar Stars Cup on October 15, 2022, in what will be another hill for Olunga's side to climb.
