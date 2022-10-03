TRENDING

Olunga shines again as Al-Duhail secures a point against Al Gharafa

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Michael Olunga continued with his goal scoring form after netting the equalizing goal against Al Gharafa in the Qatar Stars League Cup

ichael Olunga (14) celebrates his goal during the QNB Stars League match between Al Duhail SC and Al Wakrah SC at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar on August 3, 2022
ichael Olunga (14) celebrates his goal during the QNB Stars League match between Al Duhail SC and Al Wakrah SC at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar on August 3, 2022

Michael Olunga's Al-Duhail was on the receiving end today in the first half after Al Gharafa's Mehdi Tahrat netted the first goal of the match in the 45th minute.

Recommended articles

Al-Duhail was forced to wait until the 71st minute when Kenyan-born powered home with a powerful left-foot shot to level the score 1-1.

Michael Olunga (14) of Al Duhail reacts during the QNB Stars League between Al-Markhiya and Al Duhail on August 22, 2022
Michael Olunga (14) of Al Duhail reacts during the QNB Stars League between Al-Markhiya and Al Duhail on August 22, 2022 AFP

READ: Olunga named October/November Qatar player of the month

Olunga has now scored 7 goals in the competition in three matches for Duhail. He scored a hat-trick against Al-Markhiya on September 20, 2022, when Duhail thrashed Al-Markhiya 8-3.

The Kenyan forward has proved to be a thorn in the flesh to his opponents since he joined Duhail. Questions were asked if his move was worth and he proved the doubting Thomases wrong. again proved to be one of the key players for the Red Knights and coach Hernan Crespo with his goal to salvage a draw.

Al Duhail manager, Hernan Crespo, reacts during the QNB Stars League match between Al Duhail SC and Al Wakrah SC at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar on August 3, 2022
Al Duhail manager, Hernan Crespo, reacts during the QNB Stars League match between Al Duhail SC and Al Wakrah SC at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar on August 3, 2022 AFP

Olunga's goal helped Duhail remain top of Group B with 7 points from three matches. Al Arabi are second on 6 while Gharafa are third on 5.

Al-Duhail will face Al Rayyan in the Qatar Stars Cup on October 15, 2022, in what will be another hill for Olunga's side to climb.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

More from category

  • Leicester humiliated Nottingham Forest on Monday night in the Premier League and James Maddison was the star of the show

    'The James Maddison show' - Reactions as Leicester end losing streak with Forest thrashing

  • ichael Olunga (14) celebrates his goal during the QNB Stars League match between Al Duhail SC and Al Wakrah SC at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar on August 3, 2022

    Olunga shines again as Al-Duhail secures a point against Al Gharafa

  • Kenyan Amos Kipruto (L) and his compatriot Eliud Kipchoge (R) react after their finishing the men s category in the Tokyo Marathon in Tokyo on March 6, 2022.

    London Marathon Gold Medalist, Amos Kipruto Speaks on close friendship with Eliud Kipchoge

Recommended articles

'The James Maddison show' - Reactions as Leicester end losing streak with Forest thrashing

'The James Maddison show' - Reactions as Leicester end losing streak with Forest thrashing

Olunga shines again as Al-Duhail secures a point against Al Gharafa

Olunga shines again as Al-Duhail secures a point against Al Gharafa

London Marathon Gold Medalist, Amos Kipruto Speaks on close friendship with Eliud Kipchoge

London Marathon Gold Medalist, Amos Kipruto Speaks on close friendship with Eliud Kipchoge

Rafael Nadal speaks on complicated year after receiving award from Spanish king

Rafael Nadal speaks on complicated year after receiving award from Spanish king

Aubameyang delighted to help Chelsea

Aubameyang delighted to help Chelsea

Why the 2022/23 Kenya Premier League has been suspended indefinitely

Why the 2022/23 Kenya Premier League has been suspended indefinitely

Trending

Social media reactions to the thrilling Manchester Derby
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Only Maguire can stop Haaland' - Reactions rain down as City humiliate United in thrilling Manchester Derby

At least 174 killed at Indonesia soccer game as police use force against crowds
FOOTBALL

At least 175 people killed in Indonesia following 'horrific' fan riots

Benzema ushers Barcelona top of La Liga after missed penalty in Real Madrid's 1-1 draw against Osasuna

Benzema ushers Barcelona top of La Liga, misses penalty in Real Madrid's 1-1 draw against Osasuna

Sergio Perez wins the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix (Full results)
F1

Sergio Perez wins in rainy Singapore ahead of Verstappen and Hamilton as Investigation imminent

Osasuna players tackling Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes

Darko hails Osasuna after ending Real Madrid's 100% La Liga record

A collage of Romelu Lukaku (left) and Luis Suarez (right)
TRENDING

Catch up with today's top trending football news

From left: A collage of Cristiano Ronaldo, Casemiro, Fred and Erik Ten Hag
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Why Erik ten Hag didn't field Cristiano Ronaldo against Man City

Rafael Nadal is now the outright leader in Tennis men’s history with 22 Grand Slam Major Singles titles.
TENNIS

Rafael Nadal speaks on complicated year after receiving award from Spanish king