Harambee Stars Striker and Kashiwa Reysol Football Club player Michael Olunga Oganda has won the Golden Boot Award in the J1 League in Japan.

Olunga was awarded the Top scorer award after scoring 28 goals for his team.

A thankful Olunga shared the good news with his fans saying he is happy to receive the award.

“Just a boy from Lucky Summer receiving the 2020 JleagueGolden boot award

GOD ABOVE ALL🙏🏾 @kashiwareysol_official @jleagueintl @jleaguejp @dazn_jpn” shared Olunga.

Michael Olunga wins Golden Boot award in Japan (Photos)

Information shared by his Club Kashiwa Reysol FC, indicates that Olunga was also crowned as the 2020 Season MVP as well as the Best Eleven.

“Olunga won the 2020 season MVP, Best Eleven and Top Scorer! Congratulations, Mika 👏Thank you, Mika 👏👏Congratulations MIKA 👑👑👑 #olunga #kashiwa #reysol #kenya #J” Kashiwa Reysol Football Club.

"Glad to be named theMost Valuable Player (MVP) 2020 in the Meiji Yasuda Jleague .

Firstly, I want to thank God for this opportunity and blessings throughout this season.

Also,the collective effort from myself,my team mates, the entire Kashiwa reysol

fraternity and fans helped make this dream realizable for me and for this am grateful.

I hope this is the begining of more achievements in my career. Thank you all once again and happy holidays. 🙏🏾" shared Olunga.

Olunga who has had a smooth run at the Japanese top league was again in August named the Most Valuable Player (MVP).

“Its humbling to be named the Meiji Yasuda Konami MVP of 2020 August. Firstly to thank God for His unending grace.

Secondly, thanks from the bottom of my heart to my team mates,coaching staff, surbodinate staff, and fans for their support. Thanks, and to many more, always working hard for the team's victory！🙏🏾. Inshallah 🙏🏾🙏🏾,” shared Michael Olunga.

Olunga joined the Kashiwa Reysol back in August 2018 and since then he never misses on the scoring board. In July (2020) Olunga got his first hat-trick at the Club.

In August 2019, the striker was again named player of the month for his exemplary work on the pitch.

The former Gor Mahia player became the first Kenyan footballer to play professionally in Japan, when he signed for Kashiwa Reysol in 2018.

In January 2018, while playing for Girona FC, Olunga made history after becoming the first Kenyan footballer to score a hat-trick in the La liga.