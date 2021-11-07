Middlesbrough appoint Chris Wilder as new manager

Warnock, who has taken charge of a record 1,603 games with English league clubs, left second-tier Middlesbrough by mutual consent on Saturday following his team's 1-1 draw at West Brom.

Wilder left hometown club Sheffield United in March as relegation from the Premier League loomed but had won plaudits for guiding the Blades from England's third tier to the top flight.

Sheffield United impressed under Wilder in their 2019/20 Premier League campaign, finishing ninth, but ended bottom last season with 29 defeats.

The 54-year-old's first game in charge of the northeast English club will be at home to Millwall on November 20.