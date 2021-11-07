RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Middlesbrough appoint Chris Wilder as new manager

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Chris Wilder left Sheffield United in March 2021

Chris Wilder left Sheffield United in March 2021 Creator: MIKE EGERTON
Chris Wilder left Sheffield United in March 2021 Creator: MIKE EGERTON

Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has been appointed as Middlesbrough's new manager following the departure of Neil Warnock, the Championship club announced on Sunday.

Recommended articles

Warnock, who has taken charge of a record 1,603 games with English league clubs, left second-tier Middlesbrough by mutual consent on Saturday following his team's 1-1 draw at West Brom.

Wilder left hometown club Sheffield United in March as relegation from the Premier League loomed but had won plaudits for guiding the Blades from England's third tier to the top flight.

Sheffield United impressed under Wilder in their 2019/20 Premier League campaign, finishing ninth, but ended bottom last season with 29 defeats.

The 54-year-old's first game in charge of the northeast English club will be at home to Millwall on November 20.

Middlesbrough, who were relegated from the Premier League in 2017, are 14th in the Championship table, four points off the final play-off spot.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Lillian Nganga lists multi-million assets Mutua has repossessed amidst death threats

Lillian Nganga lists multi-million assets Mutua has repossessed amidst death threats

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Mutua repossess Lillian’s Multi-million assets, Yvette's sweet message to Diana Marua & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Mutua repossess Lillian’s Multi-million assets, Yvette's sweet message to Diana Marua & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Karen Nyamu pours her heart out to Samidoh [Screenshots]

Karen Nyamu pours her heart out to Samidoh [Screenshots]

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

Photos that show Larry Madowo and Edith Kimani may have started dating in 2014

Photos that show Larry Madowo and Edith Kimani may have started dating in 2014

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

We are sorry - Eric Omondi & Jacque Maribe apologize after handshake [Video]

We are sorry - Eric Omondi & Jacque Maribe apologize after handshake [Video]

I have begged Jacque for us to do DNA test for 7 years - Eric Omondi opens up

I have begged Jacque for us to do DNA test for 7 years - Eric Omondi opens up

Trending

Spurs in talks with Conte after sacking manager Nuno

Antonio Conte led Inter Milan to the 2020/21 Serie A title Creator: MIGUEL MEDINA

Xavi appointment delayed as Barca reluctant to pay release clause

Xavi Hernandez, pictured in 2015, won four Champions League titles with Barcelona Creator: Josep LAGO

England fan jailed for "vile" Euro 2020 final racial abuse

England's Bukayo Saka (C) was among those receiving racial abuse online Creator: Paul ELLIS

Zaha considers Ivory Coast future after asking to miss qualifiers

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha Creator: Oli SCARFF