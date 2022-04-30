'He has not been there as much as we want'- Mikel Arteta worried by Thomas Partey injury record

Imago

The Ghanaian midfielder is one of Arsenal's key players, contributing to defensive solidity with his positioning and tenaciousness and helping the attack with his driven passes and awareness.

Arteta bemoaned his absence as he acknowledged his importance to the Arsenal team. "The stats are there, and they are unquestionable the win rate when Thomas [Partey] is there is higher. It is something that is not good for us because in the last two seasons he has not been there as much as we want.

"We need him to play in that role on his own, with the quality he brings and the experience that he brings. And the fact he brings things that are unique that we want. Then we can accommodate players in other positions that for them are more relevant and can determine games in the way that we can.

"Otherwise we have to consider and improve with the players we have by using them in a different way, changing formation and finding ways to compensate."

Arsenal is in a good position to secure Champions League football for the first time in five years, with Manchester United and Tottenham leading the chasing pack. Arteta is still conservative with his predictions as he believes the season could still be unpredictable.

Despite Partey's absence, Arsenal came out with a patch of bad form to steal impressive victories over bitter rivals Manchester United and Chelsea, which has re-invigorated their top-four charge.

Arteta remains conservative in his predictions for where Arsenal will finish and admits that the season could still take a drastic turn in the coming weeks.

"There will still be some twists and turns as we all have difficult matches to play, we all know how difficult it is to win games in the Premier League and now we had two really good results that put us in a really good position. But it is about doing it again at West Ham.

"I think in the league, you are able to win consecutively away, and at home, it gives you a huge platform, and things quickly change. We have some momentum now, and we want to make the most out of it." Arteta said.