“We lacked discipline” - Arteta rips into his own Arsenal team after 3-1 defeat to Manchester United

“We lacked discipline” - Arteta rips into his own Arsenal team after 3-2 defeat to Manchester United

Tunde Young
Arteta was not pleased with his Arsenal team following the defeat to Manchester United

Manchester United put an abrupt end to Arsenal’s perfect start to the Premier League season with a 3-1 win at Old Trafford.

Arsenal were the only team in the league with a 100% record which they came to Manchester hoping to maintain but the home side had other plans.

The Gunners’ head coach Mikel Arteta had a lot to say about the game in his post-match interview, some of which featured criticism of his own team.

“Well, I’m very disappointed that we haven’t won the game because the game was there for the taking. We haven’t won it because we lacked some discipline in certain moments to defend certain actions, and then we were involved in something in front of the opponent’s goal,” Arteta said speaking about the result.

“We lacked discipline and we conceded the first goal when it was an action with Bruno and three vs three in the backline and we don’t follow our principles and we concede the goal, which was two against one,” Arteta said.

The Spanish coach continued, “After that it was all us, chance after chance, dominating the game and imposing ourselves in the way that we want to play. I said at half-time to the boys: ‘the game is there for the taking.”

Bukayo Saka scored Arsenal's only goal of the match
Bukayo Saka scored Arsenal's only goal of the match

“We need to be consistent with the top teams and to challenge at the top of this league, really you have to come here and play the way that you play, but also win and that’s a very different story. But to play the way that we did here today I want to see how many teams will do it this season,” said Arteta speaking at the press conference.

