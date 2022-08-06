PREMIER LEAGUE

Why Arteta is disappointed with Arsenal's win at Crystal Palace

The Gunners are top of the Premier League table after a difficult win over Crystal Palace on Friday night but the manager is not exactly happy.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is disappointed that the club didn't score more goals during their opening game of the season against Crystal Palace on Friday night.

Arsenal opened their season's account with three points and a clean sheet following a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Palace at Selhurst Park.

Arsenal celebrate Gabriel Martinelli's 20th-minute opener
Arsenal celebrate Gabriel Martinelli's 20th-minute opener AFP

Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli got things underway with the first goal of the 2022/23 season, a header before Marc Guehi wrapped up the win for the Gunners with an unfortunate own goal.

It was a game of two halves at Selhurst Park, Arsenal controlled the first half while the home side took over proceedings in the second half.

However, Arteta wanted more goals and was disappointed that didn't happen for the Gunners.

After seeing his side take all three points on offer at Selhurst Park, Arteta expressed his happiness with the win and the performance of his players on the night.

Aaron Ramsdale denies Odsonne Edouard with an outstanding save late in the first half.
Aaron Ramsdale denies Odsonne Edouard with an outstanding save late in the first half. Getty Images

But the Spaniard was unhappy with the fact his team had opportunities to add more goals but failed to take them.

"It’s a really good win," Arteta told the club media. "It’s a very difficult thing to do because they created an atmosphere here and they are a really good side."

Gabriel Jesus broke the heart of over 70% of FPL managers.
Gabriel Jesus broke the heart of over 70% of FPL managers. Getty Images

"They created so many issues and we experienced that last season and to come here and win in the way that we did it, credit to the boys. I’m really happy."

"The disappointing thing was that we didn’t score more goals because we had so many opportunities and we looked a real threat."

"But we cannot expect to do that here for 95 minutes, it’s not going to happen."

