“We are not used to that” - Arteta reveals how power cut affected Arsenal’s performance against Leeds

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Arsenal’s 1-0 win against Leeds United was interrupted by a power cut which Mikel Arteta claims affected his team’s performance

Arteta speaks on Arsenal's 1-0 win against Leeds United
Arteta speaks on Arsenal's 1-0 win against Leeds United

Arsenal defeated Leeds United 1-0 thanks to a goal by Bukayo Saka to their ninth win of the season and extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to four points.

Read Also

However, the game was delayed and then suspended for a bizarre reason due to a power surge one minute after kickoff.

The power cut affected the match officials' communication gear, the VAR and goal-line technology, leading to a temporary suspension which Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was not happy about.

“Obviously, you go to the MLS, this is very common. When we were in pre-season there, the game can get delayed because time distance for three hours, five hours, before play restarts,” Arteta said.

Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta Mikel Arteta Screenshot/Internet Archive

“Here, we are not used to that, and we had to adapt to it and give them time to resolve the issue. But it was important because VAR was really important and it would have made the game different,” the Spanish manager continued.

When asked if it was hard to retain focus, Arteta responded, “100%. I think we were all concerned about that, because they have a certain routine and that disrupted the routine. But again, a different context, adapt and find a way to win.”

Arsenal overcome NEPA problem to beat Leeds United
Arsenal overcome NEPA problem to beat Leeds United Pulse Nigeria

The Arsenal manager did admit that it was a tough game for his side and was delighted to pick up a result under difficult circumstances.

“It's always really tough coming here, when you see the results that happened here earlier in the season. So again, extremely happy because we keep winning, and you have to be able to win in any context. And you know, it was very different today, and we found a way to win it,” Arteta said.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Jurgen Klopp complains about referee despite beating Man City

    “How can you not whistle that foul?” - Klopp bemoans referee decision despite Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Man City

  • Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola react after a City goal was disallowed after a VAR check on October 16, 2022.

    Find out why coins were thrown at Pep Guardiola at Anfield

  • Arteta speaks on Arsenal's 1-0 win against Leeds United

    “We are not used to that” - Arteta reveals how power cut affected Arsenal’s performance against Leeds

Recommended articles

“How can you not whistle that foul? - Klopp bemoans referee decision despite Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Man City

“How can you not whistle that foul?” - Klopp bemoans referee decision despite Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Man City

Find out why coins were thrown at Pep Guardiola at Anfield

Find out why coins were thrown at Pep Guardiola at Anfield

“We are not used to that - Arteta reveals how power cut affected Arsenal’s performance against Leeds

“We are not used to that” - Arteta reveals how power cut affected Arsenal’s performance against Leeds

Why Liverpool are trailing Christopher Nkunku and other top trending football stories today

Why Liverpool are trailing Christopher Nkunku and other top trending football stories today

Sadio Mane inspires Bayern Munich to 5-0 win against Freiburg

Sadio Mane inspires Bayern Munich to 5-0 win against Freiburg

'Where is Haaland?' - Reactions as Super Salah helps Liverpool to 'crucial' win over Man City

'Where is Haaland?' - Reactions as Super Salah helps Liverpool to 'crucial' win over Man City

Trending

Deontay Wilder returned to the ring for the 1st time since he lost to Tyson Fury in the trilogy.

VIDEO: Deontay Wilder knocks out Robert Helenius in the 1st round with thunderous punch

Liverpool defeated Man City in the Premier League on Sunday
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Where is Haaland?' - Reactions as Super Salah helps Liverpool to 'crucial' win over Man City

Kepa with Chelsea manager Graham Potter (Twitter/FelixJohnston_)
PREMIER LEAGUE

Potter comments on Kepa's incredible 'triple save' in Aston Villa win

Manchester United were held at home to a stalemate with Newcastle
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Why must it be Ronaldo?' - United fans slam Ten Hag sub in 'toothless' draw with Newcastle

Sadio Mane inspires Bayern Munich to 5-0 win against Freiburg
BUNDESLIGA

Sadio Mane inspires Bayern Munich to 5-0 win against Freiburg

Super Sunday
LIVE BLOG

Sunday Football Live Updates: Real Madrid-Barcelona, Liverpool-Man City

Chelsea bested Aston Villa on Sunday in the Premier League
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Mendy don get seatbelt for bench' - Reactions as Kepa and Mount help 'sloppy' Chelsea to win against Aston Villa

Xavi has to turn things around at Barcelona after Real Madrid defeat

'We are under construction' - Xavi begs after El Clasico thrashing