Top 5 transfer hijacks in Premier League history

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

In honour of Chelsea potentially hijacking Arsenal's transfer of Raphinha from Leeds, here are five other memorable transfer hijacks in Premier League history.

Biggest transfer hijacks in Premier League history
Biggest transfer hijacks in Premier League history

Chelsea are reportedly on course to sign Brazilian winger Raphinha from Leeds United after reaching an agreement on the transfer fee said to be around £60/65 million plus add-ons.

Recommended articles

The deal is now pending an agreement on personal terms between Chelsea and the player and it comes across as a big surprise because the Blues had not previously been linked with Raphinha.

The skilful Brazilian joined Leeds United from Stade Rennes in 2020 and has made 66 appearances for the club in that period, returning 17 goals and 11 assists, thus leading to him being strongly linked with Arsenal, Barcelona and Tottenham this summer.

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a deal in principle for Raphinha
Chelsea have reportedly agreed a deal in principle for Raphinha Pulse Sports

But now with Chelsea stealing in ahead of the competition to snatch Raphinha under everyone's noses without prior warning, here are five other times something similar has happened in the Premier League… PS, Chelsea does this a lot.

Chelsea close in on £60 million Leeds United star

Top 5 most expensive transfers in the top five leagues

Chelsea with Lukaku or Manchester United with Pogba - which Italian scam was bigger?

As dramatic as that subheading sounds, it actually happened but it wasn't a lot of money, Tottenham transported French legend Emmanuel Petit from Monaco to North London for a signing.

Emmanuel Petit ditched Tottenham to join Arsenal in 1997
Emmanuel Petit ditched Tottenham to join Arsenal in 1997 Daily Post Nigeria

The problem is, Petit got intercepted by Arsenal, the more reputable North London club and was convinced by manager Arsene Wenger, his compatriot whom he had previously worked with at Monaco.

Petit himself confirmed the story in 2018, “It was the first time I met David Dein and Tottenham paid for the cab to help me sign for Arsenal."

Manchester United announced the signing of young Nigerian superstar Mikel Obi in 2005 along with a picture of the player in a United kit which should make it all official, right?

John Obi Mikel caused a transfer dispute between Manchester United and Chelsea between 2005 and 2006
John Obi Mikel caused a transfer dispute between Manchester United and Chelsea between 2005 and 2006 Getty Images

The Red Devils weren't expecting to be usurped by English rivals Chelsea who revealed that they had a prior agreement with Mikel and that United signed him illegally.

A year of drama ensued and FIFA had to step, making Chelsea pay £12 million in compensation to Manchester United aside from the transfer fee, Mikel was free to join Chelsea in 2006.

John Obi Mikel signed for Chelsea in 2006 and remained at the club for nearly a decade
John Obi Mikel signed for Chelsea in 2006 and remained at the club for nearly a decade DailyMail

In the summer of August, Tottenham agreed to a £30 million fee with Anzhi Makhachkala for the transfer of Willian and even had a medical for the player, it all seemed wrapped up.

That was until Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich found out and immediately reached out to the owner of Anzhi, a fellow Russian oligarch and hijacked the deal.

Chelsea signed Willian after the Brazilian was on his way to Tottenham
Chelsea signed Willian after the Brazilian was on his way to Tottenham Talksport

Chelsea paid £35 million and signed Willian using Tottenham's medical which led to weeks of crying (not literally) from the Tottenham camp.

"Glory glory Man United!!!" was the song playing on Alexis Sanchez's piano at his Manchester United unveiling in 2018 having joined from Arsenal but the transfer turned out to be anything but glorious.

Alexis Sanchez was in talks with Manchester City until United came along
Alexis Sanchez was in talks with Manchester City until United came along ece-auto-gen

Sanchez had been in contact with Manchester City for six months but they backed out of the deal because of his large salary demands and their city rivals United saw it as an opportunity.

Manchester United matched his demands and believed they had just pulled one over their rivals but it turned out to be a monumental mistake and Sanchez remains one of the biggest flops in football history.

Alexis Sanchez was a monumental failure at Manchester United
Alexis Sanchez was a monumental failure at Manchester United AFP

The most recent Premier League hijack was also between both Manchester clubs as Cristiano Ronaldo got set to leave Juventus last summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in his first match since rejoining Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in his first match since rejoining Manchester United AFP

The legendary Portuguese forward left Turin and was on his way to Manchester, the oil-rich Blue side, the direct rivals of his beloved Manchester United.

Sir Alex Ferguson and the powers that be at Manchester United wouldn't let that happen as they intercepted the deal and convinced Ronaldo to come to Old Trafford instead, completing an emotional return to his former club.

Topics:

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Former teammates Georginio Wijnaldum and Mohamed Salah met up in Dubai recently

    'Missed these conversations' Champions League winner reminisces about his time at Anfield

  • Biggest transfer hijacks in Premier League history

    Top 5 transfer hijacks in Premier League history

  • ETH speaks to the players on Monday.

    The Devils are back as Erik Ten Hag officially begins Man United reign with 20 stars

Recommended articles

'Missed these conversations' Champions League winner reminisces about his time at Anfield

'Missed these conversations' Champions League winner reminisces about his time at Anfield

Former Champion issues apology to Lewis Hamilton over racist remarks

Former Champion issues apology to Lewis Hamilton over racist remarks

Top 5 transfer hijacks in Premier League history

Top 5 transfer hijacks in Premier League history

Conor McGregor responds to Jorge Masvidal fight proposition with adult joke

Conor McGregor responds to Jorge Masvidal fight proposition with adult joke

Sir Lewis Hamilton calls for action following racist remarks by former driver

Sir Lewis Hamilton calls for action following racist remarks by former driver

Relief for Simbas as KRU announces new sponsorship

Relief for Simbas as KRU announces new sponsorship

Trending

SPORTS GIST

Paul Pogba teams up with Emmanuel Adebayor for charity game [Photos]

Paul Pogba teams up with Emmanuel Adebayor for charity game
SPORTS GIST

Heartbreaking photo of Conjestina Achieng goes viral, elicits reactions

Heartbreaking photo of Conjestina Achieng elicits emotions
TENNIS

'I am confident'- Rafael Nadal optimistic ahead of Wimbledon return

Rafael Nadal looks forward to a competitive outing at WImbledon
RUGBY

Relief for Simbas as KRU announces new sponsorship

[FILE] Kenya Simbas play against the Uganda Cranes during the 2018 Rugby Africa Gold Cup, a qualifier for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan

Top 5 transfer hijacks in Premier League history

Biggest transfer hijacks in Premier League history
PRESEASON

The Devils are back as Erik Ten Hag officially begins Man United reign with 20 stars

ETH speaks to the players on Monday.
BOXING

'It's personal for me'- Canelo Alvarez throws down gauntlet ahead of trilogy fight with Golovkin.

Saul Alvarez is pumped ahead of his trilogy fight with Gennady Golovkin.
F1

Former Champion issues apology to Lewis Hamilton over racist remarks

Former F1 champion Nelson Piquet has issued an apology to Sir Lewis Hamilton