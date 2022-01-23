RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Milan lose ground in title race after Juve stalemate

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Fans didn't see the best from Rafael Leao (R) and Paulo Dybala in a drab goalless draw at the San Siro

Tammy Abraham has scored 17 goals in all competitions for Roma since arriving from Chelsea Creator: Filippo MONTEFORTE
Tammy Abraham has scored 17 goals in all competitions for Roma since arriving from Chelsea Creator: Filippo MONTEFORTE

AC Milan were held to a goalless draw by Juventus on Sunday, losing ground in the Serie A title race and allowing Napoli to move second following their 4-1 thumping of Salernitana.

Recommended articles

Two points behind local rivals Inter Milan before this weekend, Milan now trail the champions by four and have dropped down to third after Napoli drew level with them on 49 points.

With the Milan derby straight after the international break which starts on Monday, an already crucial match will take on extra significance when Serie A returns next month, with Napoli at relegation-threatened Venezia.

Juve had the chance to move into the Champions League places with a win following fourth-placed Atalanta's draw at Lazio on Saturday, but they didn't managed a single shot on target in a bafflingly uninspired display and stay one point from the top four.

A match of few chances was played on a San Siro pitch which had been played on by Inter the previous day and had been heavily criticised by the champions' coach Simone Inzaghi.

Juventus were content to keep it tight but created very little on the break while Milan continuously ran into a well-drilled defence led by Giorgio Chiellini.

Rafael Leao forced a good early save from Wojciech Szczesny with a low drive, while Davide Calabria flashed two well-hit shots just past the upright from long range.

The hosts' best and last proper chance came midway through the second half when Olivier Giroud, who replaced the injured Zlatan Ibrahimovic, met a cross with a powerful header which was straight at Szczesny.

Lorenzo Insigne joined Diego Maradona on 115 Napoli goals when he smashed home from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute against Salernitana.

The 30-year-old will move to Toronto FC in July after signing a lucrative four-year deal with the Major League Soccer side earlier this month, giving him one last season to emulate Maradona and win a league title with Napoli after spending his whole career at his boyhood club.

During his tumultuous time at Napoli, Maradona led the southern club to their only two championship crowns and the 1989 UEFA Cup.

"We'll miss him because he's been a player and a man who's been important for this club... He wants to finish here positively and we need to give him a proper goodbye," said Dries Mertens.

Mertens' club record-extending 144th Napoli goal came after Federico Bonazzoli had levelled Juan Jesus's 17th-minute opener.

Amir Rrahmani netted the third less than two minutes after the restart from Mertens' cross and Insigne wrapped things up with his fifth league strike of the season.

Tammy Abraham was again on target as Roma won 4-2 at Empoli, the England international's brace the start of a first-half goal blitz which moved Jose Mourinho's team up to sixth, five points off the Champions League places.

Abraham, who also netted in Roma's Italian Cup win over Lecce midweek, lashed home the opener in the 24th minute in Tuscany and then nine minutes later poked home his 10th league goal since arriving from Chelsea, making him the first Englishman to hit double figures in Serie A since David Platt three decades ago.

That strike was followed up by quick-fire goals from recent signing Sergio Oliveira and Nicolo Zaniolo which put Roma four goals to the good with 36 minutes on the clock, a gap that 12th-placed Empoli couldn't bridge.

Daniele Verde earned Spezia a huge victory with the only goal in his team's third straight win, over fellow relegation strugglers Sampdoria, which moved them up to 14th, eight points from 18th-placed Cagliari who missed the chance to climb out of the drop zone after drawing 1-1 with 10-man Fiorentina.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Messi returns, Ramos scores and PSG cruise

Messi returns, Ramos scores and PSG cruise

De Jong strikes late for Barca after Real Madrid pinned back by Elche

De Jong strikes late for Barca after Real Madrid pinned back by Elche

Milan lose ground in title race after Juve stalemate

Milan lose ground in title race after Juve stalemate

Messi returns, Ramos scores and PSG cruise

Messi returns, Ramos scores and PSG cruise

Tunisia shock Nigeria, Comoros to use outfield player as goalkeeper

Tunisia shock Nigeria, Comoros to use outfield player as goalkeeper

Milan lose ground in title race after Juve stalemate

Milan lose ground in title race after Juve stalemate

Msakni strikes as Tunisia shock Nigeria in Africa Cup of Nations

Msakni strikes as Tunisia shock Nigeria in Africa Cup of Nations

Tuchel urges fans to 'show respect' after Rudiger hit by missile

Tuchel urges fans to 'show respect' after Rudiger hit by missile

Gabon coach laments Aubameyang loss after AFCON exit

Gabon coach laments Aubameyang loss after AFCON exit

Trending

The happy world of Aribo with Nigeria at the Cup of Nations

Joe Aribo (R) with Nigeria teammate Taiwo Awoniyi before the Super Eagles' Africa Cup of Nations game against Sudan Creator: Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO

Qatar World Cup ticket sales launched at reduced prices

Qatar World Cup tickets were launched at reduced prices with residents and migrant workers able to attend games for the quadrennial showpiece for just $11 Creator: KARIM JAAFAR

Five players to watch in AFCON knockout stages

Jim Allevinah has scored twice for a Gabon side deprived of star man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Creator: Kenzo Tribouillard

Abraham puts Roma in Italian Cup quarters after Lecce scare

British forward Tammy Abraham (R) scored and set up another to put Roma into the Italian Cup quarter-finals. Creator: Filippo MONTEFORTE