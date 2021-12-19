RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Milik hat-trick saves Marseille more French Cup embarrassment

Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik's hat-trick saved Marseille from a shock defeat to fifth-tier Cannet-Rocheville but holders Paris Saint-Germain encountered no similar difficulties in their David and Goliath last 64 French Cup tie on Sunday.

PSG, who have lifted the trophy in six of the past seven years, swept aside their fifth-tier amateur opposition Feignies Aulnoye in Valenciennes 3-0.

Lionel Messi was rested for the game which was killed off as a contest with two penalties won by Kylian Mbappe in the first half.

He converted the first, with Mauro Icardi doing the honours for the second. Mbappe got his double and PSG's third before coming off, job done.

Earlier, down at the Velodrome, Cannet-Rocheville took a surprise lead but were reduced to 10 men before half-time as Milik levelled from the penalty spot.

Milik struck again on 57 minutes and completed his treble in stoppage time after Luis Henrique added a third for Marseille, who were dumped out by fourth-division opponents in last season's competition.

Wissam Ben Yedder grabbed both goals as Monaco beat third-tier Red Star 2-0, while Lens defeated amateurs Stade Poitevin 1-0.

Pascal Dupraz won his first game in charge of Ligue 1 strugglers Saint-Etienne, who edged past Lyon-La Duchere of the fourth tier 1-0.

Fifth-tier Linas-Montlhery, however, claimed a shock 2-0 victory over Angers, ninth in Ligue 1.

Bergerac Perigord, another club from the fourth division, knocked out top-flight Metz 5-4 on penalties after a 0-0 draw. Montpellier and Reims both won 1-0 against lower-league sides.

Senegal international M'Baye Niang scored four as Bordeaux won 10-0 against Jumeaux of Mzouazia, who are based on the island of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean, 7,884km from Bordeaux.

In the draw for the last 16 PSG are on the road to fourth-tier Vannes while the headline clash is the derby between champions Lille and Lens.

