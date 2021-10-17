RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Mir on target as Sevilla go third with gutsy win over Celta

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Sevilla's Rafa Mir scored the winner in a 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Sevilla's Rafa Mir scored the winner in a 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo on Sunday. Creator: MIGUEL RIOPA
Sevilla's Rafa Mir scored the winner in a 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo on Sunday. Creator: MIGUEL RIOPA

Sevilla edged up to third in La Liga on Sunday after a second-half goal from Rafa Mir was enough to give them a battling 1-0 win away at struggling Celta Vigo.

Recommended articles

After being beaten by Granada before the international break, Sevilla got back to winning ways with the kind of resilient, determined performance they delivered so often last season.

They edge ahead of Atletico Madrid on goal difference, three points behind early leaders Real Sociedad with a game in hand. 

Celta sit 16th, with seven points from their first nine matches.

Mir was linked with Atletico in the summer but the Spanish forward joined Sevilla instead on a six-year-deal and now has three goals in his last four league games.

Sevilla went close in the title race last season but struggled for goals and if Mir can sustain this form, they should push Atletico, Real Madrid and Barcelona again.

Julen Lopetegui's side now turn their attention to Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday as they hope to build on two opening draws that have left them second in Group G.

"It was a very important win," said Mir. "We have a congested calendar but the team is on a good run of form and this game gives us confidence to keep going."

Mir's decisive strike came in the 54th minute and owed something to fortune as Suso cut in from the right and unleashed an effort from distance, which was blocked but deflected kindly into Mir's path.

He slid the ball into the corner and while Celta hoped for offside, Mir was shown to have been level and the winner stood.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

If I rise, let me rise with other people - Crazy Kennar scoops 3 titles at the Pulse Influencer Awards

If I rise, let me rise with other people - Crazy Kennar scoops 3 titles at the Pulse Influencer Awards

I spent Sh800K - Vera speaks on begging for money to fund lavish Baby shower

I spent Sh800K - Vera speaks on begging for money to fund lavish Baby shower

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

Butita recalls life-changing phone call and secrecy involved in working for Netflix

Butita recalls life-changing phone call and secrecy involved in working for Netflix

Burna Boy gives a tour guide of his palatial home in Lagos

Burna Boy gives a tour guide of his palatial home in Lagos

I need cooking classes – shouts DJ Mo after being embarrassed by daughter Ladasha

I need cooking classes – shouts DJ Mo after being embarrassed by daughter Ladasha

Trending

Madrid court orders imprisonment of France footballer Lucas Hernandez

Lucas Hernandez (L) won the Nations League title with France on Sunday alongside his brother Theo (R) Creator: MIGUEL MEDINA

Man Utd lose at Leicester, five-goal Liverpool thrash Watford

Three and easy: Roberto Firmino scored a hat-trick in a 5-0 Liverpool win at Watford Creator: JUSTIN TALLIS

Beaten champions Lille accused of 'individual, collective poverty'

Clermont's Vital N'Simba (C) celebrates scoring the winner against Lille Creator: THIERRY ZOCCOLAN

World Cup berth completes 'almost perfect' year for Denmark

Kasper Hjulmand celebrates Denmark's qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar Creator: Liselotte Sabroe