RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Modric 'doesn't see the point' of World Cup every two years

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Luka Modric told a press conference ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League game against Shakhtar Donetsk that he was against making World Cups more frequent.

Luka Modric told a press conference ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League game against Shakhtar Donetsk that he was against making World Cups more frequent. Creator: Sergei SUPINSKY
Luka Modric told a press conference ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League game against Shakhtar Donetsk that he was against making World Cups more frequent. Creator: Sergei SUPINSKY

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has criticised FIFA's plans for a biennial World Cup and expressed dismay that players have not been consulted.

Recommended articles

World football's governing body announced on Monday that it will hold talks with national team coaches this week over the controversial idea, which has been met by opposition from European and South American governing bodies UEFA and CONMEBOL, as well as the International Olympic Committee.

Modric won the Ballon d'Or after leading Croatia to the final of the last World Cup in 2018 and the 36-year-old said on Monday he is against the latest proposal. 

"I don't see the point of a World Cup every two years," said Modric in a press conference ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League game away at Shakhtar Donestsk on Tuesday. 

"A World Cup is special because it's every four years and because everyone is looking forward to it so much, that's why it's special. 

"I wouldn't like to see a World Cup every two years. But they are not asking us. They are trying to do things without asking the players or the coaches what they think about it. 

"Let's see what happens with this, but I don't see it."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

I spent Sh800K - Vera speaks on begging for money to fund lavish Baby shower

I spent Sh800K - Vera speaks on begging for money to fund lavish Baby shower

Shika Simu yangu bro, we need you - Eric Omondi begs Eddie Butita

Shika Simu yangu bro, we need you - Eric Omondi begs Eddie Butita

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

British MP claims she didn't know her flat was owned by the Kenyatta family

British MP claims she didn't know her flat was owned by the Kenyatta family

Mulamwah and girlfriend Sonie welcome a bouncing Baby Girl (Photo)

Mulamwah and girlfriend Sonie welcome a bouncing Baby Girl (Photo)

Diamond Platnumz splashes Sh5.2 Million on new Gold & Diamonds Chain [Video]

Diamond Platnumz splashes Sh5.2 Million on new Gold & Diamonds Chain [Video]

I have not been paid a cent- Jerusalema singer Nomcedo Zikode as she sues Master KG

I have not been paid a cent- Jerusalema singer Nomcedo Zikode as she sues Master KG

List of Kenyan male celebrities who cross dress

List of Kenyan male celebrities who cross dress

Trending

Madrid court orders imprisonment of France footballer Lucas Hernandez

Lucas Hernandez (L) won the Nations League title with France on Sunday alongside his brother Theo (R) Creator: MIGUEL MEDINA

Man Utd lose at Leicester, five-goal Liverpool thrash Watford

Three and easy: Roberto Firmino scored a hat-trick in a 5-0 Liverpool win at Watford Creator: JUSTIN TALLIS

Beaten champions Lille accused of 'individual, collective poverty'

Clermont's Vital N'Simba (C) celebrates scoring the winner against Lille Creator: THIERRY ZOCCOLAN

World Cup berth completes 'almost perfect' year for Denmark

Kasper Hjulmand celebrates Denmark's qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar Creator: Liselotte Sabroe